This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was ready once I got that bit of an edge': Wycherley looks back on monstrous hit on Sexton

The young Corkman made his presence felt when Sexton arrived in Thomond Park in December.

By John Fallon Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 6:43 AM
1 hour ago 3,748 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4504476

IT WAS SOME way to announce his arrival on the big stage, but Munster prospect Fineen Wycherley says there was nothing planned about his huge hit on Jonathan Sexton.

Wycherley’s hit on Sexton early in the festive derby endeared him to Munster followers, and also prompted Leinster’s recently-crowned World Player of the Year to retaliate by pulling the scrum cap off the young flanker.

“Growing up they were the big games against Leinster and I went to all those with my dad and my brothers and the whole family. Playing in that game was a massive thing for me.

“I think over Christmas we found out that Pete (O’Mahony) was being rested and it was my chance to get a start and it was playing on my mind all Christmas. I knew I just had to start well and get into the game early.

“I wasn’t trying to take anyone out or anything like that. It was just the tackle and just because it was Johnny Sexton it was obviously blown up a lot more. It was more to get me into the game rather than take anybody else out of the game.

Fineen Wycherley scuffles with Johnny Sexton Wycherley and Sexton get to grips with one another in December. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“It was just for me to settle the nerves and I knew then I was ready once I got that bit of an edge on me. I knew I was ready to go.”

Sexton escaped with just the concession of a penalty despite pulling Wycherley’s headgear off in a game which Munster won 26-17, and the Bantry native admitted he wasn’t pleased about having to replace his scrum cap.

“I wasn’t too happy to be honest with you. I had to buy the new one and I changed from a blue one to a white one because I was getting mistaken for Tadhg Beirne. We were getting mixed up the whole time so I’ve gone to white now.”

Head coach Johann van Graan has regularly name-checked the former Irish U20, who can play in the second row or at blindside flanker, and Wycherly is set to make his 18th appearance for the province when Munster travel to Ospreys tomorrow evening. 

“It has been a great season. I’ve been here now for two or three years and this is the first year that I have got a proper good chance and got a good couple of runs of games.

“I got a game or two in the first season and four or five in the second season and I’ve got a proper run of games this season.” 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Team-mates can ease pressure on Murray while he rediscovers best form -- Murphy
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    7s, 15s and Chemical Engineering - Enniskillen's Boles balancing the books
    FOOTBALL
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Millwall secure dramatic win away at Pride Park as Lampard's Derby suffer promotion setback
    Here are the draws for the 2019 Dublin football and hurling championships
    Guardiola labels Bernardo Silva Portugal's 'biggest star' ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie