Finland international becomes first Norwich player to score Premier League hat-trick since Efan Ekoku

TEEMU PUKKI HIT a hat-trick, as Norwich earned an impressive 3-1 win over Newcastle today.

The Finland international is the first Canaries player to score a hat-trick since Efan Ekoku.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Everton, Liverpool and Bournemouth, while West Ham were held by Brighton.

Premier League 3pm results:

Southampton 1-2 Liverpool

Norwich 3-1 Newcastle

Brighton 1-1 West Ham

Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth

Everton 1-0 Watford

More to follow

