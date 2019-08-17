Finland international becomes first Norwich player to score Premier League hat-trick since Efan Ekoku

TEEMU PUKKI HIT a hat-trick, as Norwich earned an impressive 3-1 win over Newcastle today.
The Finland international is the first Canaries player to score a hat-trick since Efan Ekoku.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Everton, Liverpool and Bournemouth, while West Ham were held by Brighton.
Premier League 3pm results:
Southampton 1-2 Liverpool
Norwich 3-1 Newcastle
Brighton 1-1 West Ham
Aston Villa 1-2 Bournemouth
Everton 1-0 Watford
