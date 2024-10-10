LIVE: Finland v Ireland, Uefa Nations League

Listen, it’s been bad.
The game has been bad. Finland have been bad. Ireland have been worse by only an infinitesimal margin. Without the plainly unfortunate Collins mistake for Pohjanpalo’s goal, this would have been… okay, as away first halves go against opposition of a similar level.
But Ireland do trail, and there’s very little else to say for the moment.
I’ll catch you in 15 minutes!
44′ – FIN 1-0 IRE: Ferguson becoming a little bit more involved over the last couple of minutes.
Stretches for a shot after a snap-cross by Szmodics. Doesn’t really connect but the ball very nearly drops to Collins, who also stretches and just misses the ball — much to Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky’s relief.
Moments later, a nice move by Ireland sends Ferguson wide right in the box and his cross-turned-shot is saved by the feet of Hradecky.
Two almost-chances rather than full-on chances, but certainly worthy of inclusion in a liveblog severely lacking in compelling material (aside from Sneydy’s pics).
41′ – FIN 1-0 IRE: Ireland have their first shot on target as Ferguson turns a clever, quick ball infield to Azaz.
The shot from the left-hand corner of the box is as tame as it is ambitious, unfortunately.
36′ – FIN 1-0 IRE: Finn Azaz does well to win a free-kick in a left-of-central position about 28-30 yards from the Finnish goal.
Azaz was on the march, found himself under pressure from three defenders, and shimmied out of a challenge to earn the foul.
Robbie Brady sends his free-kick straight into the top of the Finnish wall. One of those where, if it was a couple of inches higher, it might have flown in, but ultimately frustrating.
35′ – FIN 1-0 IRE: If you wanted to watch this but you were unable to for whatever reason, close your eyes for 10 seconds and try to visualise what you think a game between Finland and Ireland would look like.
Congratulations! You’re fully caught up.
30′ – FIN 1-0 IRE: Almost the famous Liveblogger’s Curse, there, as Finland fashioned a chance for goalscorer Pohjanpalo.
His effort though, appeared to be partially blocked by Scales before rolling into the grateful arms of Kelleher. Well, either it was half-blocked or it was just an appalling effort.
27′ – FIN 1-0 IRE: Ireland’s response to the opener has been decent. They’ve had 57% possession and are completing a lot of passes, albeit their lack of incision is leading to frustration even amongst themselves.
Still, it’s a positive little spell.
21′ – FIN 1-0 IRE: Almost, almost…
After Ogbene is fouled on the right-hand side, Robbie Brady whips in an excellent in-swinger.
Nathan Collins peels around the back and nods the ball across goal to Evan Ferguson, who taps in what Ireland believe to be the equaliser.
The flag goes up straight away, however: Collins was just offside, which is confirmed after a VAR check.
A pity, but promising.
17′ – GOOOOAAALLLL! FIN 1-0 IRE: Oh, balls!
It’s an unexplainable human error by Nathan Collins at the back.
He mishits a back-pass to Kelleher under no pressure, and Joel Pohjanpalo seizes upon the loose ball.
Pohjanpalo waltzes through and slides it past Kelleher.
Honestly, it would be a comical goal to concede if it was actually funny.
Collins just seemed to skim the ball as he attempted the first-time pass back to his ‘keeper. It tricked into No Man’s Land, presenting Pohjanpalo with the gift.
13′ – FIN 0-0 IRE: Nah, scratch that: Leo Walta just found himself in a square mile of space and fired one down Caoimhín Kelleher’s throat from 25 yards.
First shot on target for either side but Kelleher figuratively threw his cap on it.
12′ – FIN 0-0 IRE: A point of note: Ireland just blocked a shot from outside their box.
The Heimir Halgrímsson revolution is up and running!
10′ – FIN 0-0 IRE: Nice move by Ireland. Liam Scales plays a lovely ball into midfield to Sammie Szmodics.
The Ipswich man turns and feeds Finn Azaz, who exchanges passes with Chieodoze Ogbene before whipping a dangerous cross across the Finnish six-yard box.
The hosts clear without too much hassle in the end, but a positive attack by Ireland.
Otherwise, the Finns have had most of the ball and are trying to get at Dara O’Shea down their left flank. They have so far failed.
5′ – FIN 0-0 IRE:Ireland’s attacking players not really engaging the Finnish defence with any kind of press.
Ireland instead sitting off and looking to spring traps when the ball gets to midfield.
Couple of sloppy touches by both sides so far, nothing to write home about quite yet.
1′ – FIN 0-0 IRE: Ireland, all in green, get us underway. And Liam Scales immediately gets it launched.
Neither of these sides have scored yet in the Nations League this season, so something has to give this evening. Unfortunately, it may be our collective will in a 0-0 draw — but here’s hoping Ireland can roll back the years to 2002 when they beat Finland 3-0 in a post-World Cup friendly at this ground.
Amhrán na bhFiann has just concluded and the Irish fans definitely made themselves known.
The Finnish anthem, ‘Maamme’ (Our Land), written by a German immigrant by the name of Fredrik Pacius, is just getting going. It’s no banger, let me tell you. But it’s getting a good belting, in fairness.
There were only 15-odd-thousand tickets sold for this one at a 36,000-capacity stadium as of this morning, and over 1,000 of those were picked up by travelling Irish supporters.
The Finns are, by all accounts, even less optimistic about their national team than the Irish public are about our own.
This is clearly a relegation scrap and each side’s best chance of victory in the Nations League so far.
But how are you feeling about Ireland’s chances?
Oreland’s defence warming up as a back four: Robbie Brady left-back, Liam Scales left-side centre-back, Nathan Collins right-sided centre-back, and Dara O’Shea right-back.
Sneydy has also been sending back some curious imagery from the Finnish capital.
Anyone need a pair of Teemu Pukki GOAT socks, or?
STARTING XI | Finland v Ireland
Evan Ferguson, Finn Azaz, Josh Cullen & Liam Scales all come into the starting XI for the UEFA Nations League tie in Helsinki this evening 🇮🇪
KO is 7.45pm Irish/9.45pm local with Ireland backed by a fantastic travelling support 💚 pic.twitter.com/ckdVO3p58J
Our man David Sneyd is in Helsinki and here’s his interpretation of the Ireland lineup:
“Finn Azaz will make his competitive debut for the Republic of Ireland in tonight’s Nations League clash with Finland, while Evan Ferguson returns to lead the line up front.
“Azaz comes into the midfield, with Josh Cullen also returning after injury and Jasyon Molumby drops to bench as manager Heimir Hallgrímsson makes four changes to the starting XI that lost 2-0 to Greece last month.
“Celtic defender Liam Scales, who was an unused substitute in both of the opening Group 2 games for this League B campaign, replaces Andrew Omobamidele, although it will not be a like for like swap as Scales is set to feature on the left side of defence.
“The presence of Robbie Brady in the team would suggest a back five with the veteran Preston North End man as left back or wing back.”
Republic of Ireland team: Caoimhín Kelleher; Chiedozie Ogbene, Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins (captain), Liam Scales; Robbie Brady, Josh Cullen, Jason Knight, Finn Azaz, Sammie Szmodics; Evan Ferguson.
How’s everyone?
Welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s trip to Helskinki to face Finland in the Uefa Nations League.
There are 1,100 Irish fans at the Olympic Stadium in the Finnish capital as Heimir Halgrímsson seeks his first win in charge.
It’s Gavan Casey with you here and if you’re not at the ground yourself and can’t get near a telly, I’ll keep you up to speed here.
Kick-off is at 7:45pm!
…And this man starts.