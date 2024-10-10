LIVE: Finland v Ireland, Uefa Nations League

44′ – FIN 1-0 IRE: Ferguson becoming a little bit more involved over the last couple of minutes.

Stretches for a shot after a snap-cross by Szmodics. Doesn’t really connect but the ball very nearly drops to Collins, who also stretches and just misses the ball — much to Finnish goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky’s relief.

Moments later, a nice move by Ireland sends Ferguson wide right in the box and his cross-turned-shot is saved by the feet of Hradecky.

Two almost-chances rather than full-on chances, but certainly worthy of inclusion in a liveblog severely lacking in compelling material (aside from Sneydy’s pics).