Finn Azaz scores for Middlesbrough with future up in air after €15 million bid

FINN AZAZ SCORED for Middlesbrough in a 2-1 win away to Norwich City just days after a €15 million bid from Championship rivals Southampton was rejected by the club.

The Republic of Ireland international has returned to fitness from a quad injury and found his form with Boro’s opening goal two minutes before half-time.

With Heimir Hallgrímsson naming his squad on Tuesday for Ireland’s opening World Cup qualifiers at the start of September, Azaz is set to be a key figure for the games with Hungary and Armenia.

Boro are one of two teams with a 100% record from their opening three games and they sit second on goal difference behind Stoke City.

Bosun Lawal impressed for the Potters once again and he will also be in contention for inclusion in Hallgrimsson’s squad after a fine start to the season for Stoke.

The versatile star has been used at centre back by manager Mark Robins and been a standout performer so far, and despite being reduced to 10 men on 59 minutes Stoke beat Gavin Bazunu’s Southampton 2-1 at St Mary’s.

The victory means they top the table ahead of Middlesbrough on goal difference.

West Bromwich Albion also remain undefeated on seven points but Mikey Johnston’s superb goal from just outside the box was not enough to beat Portsmouth as the Baggies were pegged back at home for a 1-1 draw.

There was even more frustration for James McClean has he captained a Wrexham side that blew a two-goal lead at home to Sheffield Wednesday, while Swansea City boss Alan Sheehan was proud of the way his men responded to falling behind to a stunning Nestory Irankunda free-kick for Watford.

A late Zan Vipotnik leveller earned a point at home for the Athlone native in charge of the Welsh club.

Sheehan said: “I think the first half, a worldie free-kick and a headed chance for their striker, kind of changes the perception. Really, apart from that, not a whole lot in the game.

“Were we the best versions of ourselves? No, but it was very bitty against a physical team that went man-to-man, so breaking up the play. And I think then after 55 minutes when we made the changes and made a few tactical tweaks, I thought we were the better team.

“We were gathering rhythm and just kept going until the end and we got a point, and on another day we should have three points but I’m proud of the lads.

“As a manager, you want a team that keeps going until the final minute and the fans felt that there was only one team that was going to win that game.”

There was a full debut for 18-year-old Cathal McCarthy at the heart of Hull City’s defence alongside John Egan, but there was no fairytale start to life in the Championship for the Kildare native after his move from UCD in January as Blackburn Rovers ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.