Emerging Ireland star Finn Azaz finds net for Middlesbrough in six-goal thriller

NORWICH CITY LAUNCHED a storming comeback to secure a 3-3 draw with Middlesbrough in a thrilling Championship clash at Carrow Road.

The Canaries looked down and out when the visitors took a two-goal lead into the interval after going behind early on.

Republic of Ireland international Finn Azaz made it 3-1 in the second minute of first-half injury time as he slid in at the back post to convert.

It was some welcome good news for Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrímsson, who is set to be without Chiedozie Ogbene for the foreseeable future due to a potential Achilles tear while Preston North End are assessing an ankle injury suffered by Robbie Brady over the weekend.

Azaz made his full senior debut in competitive action in the away win over Finland earlier this month and was in the right place at the right time to give Norwich what seemed like a comfortable cushion.

But after seeing Tommy Conway being denied what would have been a hat-trick from the penalty spot midway through the second period, the hosts found another lease of life, with Borja Sainz scoring his second to pull one back almost immediately.

The Canaries then earned themselves a point after 79 minutes when Kellen Fisher’s cross was turned into his own net by Seny Dieng at the near post to restore parity.

Norwich made a bright start and grabbed an eighth-minute lead as Sainz netted his 10th goal of a highly-productive campaign.

But then it all went wrong for the hosts as Boro turned the match on its head to take a 3-1 lead into the break.

They were level within three minutes as Conway beat George Long at his near post following an excellent left-wing cross from Rav van den Berg.

There were then chances at both ends before Michael Carrick’s side scored twice late in the half to take what looked like a firm grip on proceedings.

Conway scored his second after 40 minutes following a break from a Norwich corner which saw Ben Doak race free on the left before finding Anfernee Dijksteel who unselfishly set up his unmarked colleague.

Then, in stoppage time, Long’s save from a Hayden Hackney piledriver fell nicely for Doak to cross back in for Azaz to apply the finishing touch from close range.

After a slow start to the second period Boro wasted a glorious chance to put the game to bed after 68 minutes when they were awarded a penalty following Jose Cordoba’s clumsy foul on Riley McGree.

Conway wasted a chance to complete his hat-trick however as Long guessed the right way to save his spot-kick – and a couple of minutes later Norwich were back in it.

Once again the hero was Sainz who picked up a loose ball on edge of the area and curled it over Dieng and into the back of the net.

It was all Norwich now and they were back on level terms after 80 minutes when a mistake from Dieng gifted them a third.

Fisher’s inswinging cross from the right caught out the keeper out and after getting his hands to the ball to claw it out he then inadvertently flicked it back into into the net with his outstretched leg.

Norwich were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute when skipper Kenny McLean was shown a straight red card for a high tackle on Hackney – but they held on for a hard-earned point.