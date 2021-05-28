Ten-man Sligo beat neighbours Harps to move four points clear at summit

Lewis Banks celebrates with team-mates in front of Sligo fans outside the ground.

Lewis Banks celebrates with team-mates in front of Sligo fans outside the ground.

Finn Harps 1

Sligo Rovers 2

Alan Foley reports from Ballybofey

IF SLIGO ROVERS are to win a fourth league championship this season, they might well look back fondly on this evening’s narrow win at Finn Harps as one of the punctuation points.

Liam Buckey’s team, now four points clear at the summit with Shamrock Rovers in action tomorrow, didn’t have it easy for a second against their neighbours in Ballybofey with Lewis Banks’ winner on 60 minutes coming against the run of play at the time.

The sending off of Romeo Parkes — who had opened the scoring before Tunde Owolabi levelled — for his part in a clash with Kosovar Sadiki at the corner flag came two minutes after the winning goal.

It looked as though the last half hour would be a long one for the visitors. Rather perversely, they handled Harps better with 10 men than 11. Only once was goalkeeper Ed McGinty seriously tested, making an outstanding save from Sean Boyd’s header two minutes into injury time.

Romeo Parkes receives his marching orders. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Parkes’ fifth goal of the season after only five minutes gave the visitors the lead but it was to prove short-lived as the impressive Tunde Owolabi levelled instantly with his first goal for Harps.

Mark Anthony McGinley in the Harps goal perhaps overstepped from a Robbie McCourt corner and had to claw the ball out as a result. Parkes drilled home through the crowd.

Fifty seconds later, still in the fifth minute, the sides were level with Tunde Owolabi tucked home his first goal for Harps. It came following an Adam Foley centre from the left and was placed past Ed McGinty from six yards.

Ollie Horgan was back on the bench for Harps following his three-match ban having been sent off against Shamrock Rovers last month and would’ve been encouraged by the performance of his team and Owolabi in particular.

The Belgian missed a one-on-one and had two goals disallowed in an eventful first half.

Level at half-time, Adam Foley shot just wide of McGinty’s goal and then tested the Scot before Sligo edged ahead.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Lewis Banks celebrates his goal. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Harps didn’t make the most of their numerical advantage and Gibson would’ve made it 3-1 but for McGinley’s agile stop.

McGinty, at the other end, made a stop just as impressive to ensure Sligo held on for three vital points.

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley; Ethan Boyle, Shane McEleney, Kosovar Sadiki (Tony McNamee 84′), Dave Webster (Johnny Dunleavy 67′); Mark Coyle, Will Seymore (Ryan Connolly 77′); Karl O’Sullivan (Sean Boyd 77′), Barry McNamee, Adam Foley (Mark Russell 84′); Babatunde Owolabi.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty; Lewis Banks (Colm Horgan 65′), Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt; Walter Figueira (Johnny Kenny 77′), Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan; Jordan Gibson, Mark Byrne; Romeo Parkes.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin