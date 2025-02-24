Fiorentina’s Moise Kean discharged from hospital after collapsing during match

MOISE KEAN HAS been discharged from hospital less than 24 hours after he collapsed while playing for Fiorentina.

The former Everton and Juventus forward appeared to pass out following an earlier blow to his head during his team’s match against Hellas Verona.

Advertisement

Italy international Kean had been involved in an accidental collision with Pawel Dawidowicz and Diego Coppola midway through the second half, taking a knee in the face which left him with a cut above his eye.

Although Kean returned to the pitch following treatment with his head bandaged, the 24-year-old soon fell, initially appearing unresponsive, before being taken off on a stretcher in the 67th minute.

Fiorentina later confirmed Kean had suffered a head trauma and was in hospital for tests, but issued a positive update about the player’s condition on Monday morning.

“ACF Fiorentina can confirm that Moise Kean was discharged from hospital in Verona overnight and has returned to Florence,” a club statement read. “Medical and diagnostic tests all produced negative results.”

Kean joined Everton in a £24.5million transfer from Juventus in 2019. H his four-year spell at Goodison Park included loan stints at Paris St Germain and back at Juve before he rejoined the Bianconeri in a permanent deal in 2023. He moved to Fiorentina last summer.