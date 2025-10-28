The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Bray Wanderers set up play-off final clash with Treaty United
BRAY WANDERERS BOOKED their place in the final of the First Division play-off final after a 4-2 aggregate win over UCD.
With a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Bray got off to the best possible start when Kilian Cantwell put the Seagulls 2-0 up in the tie after just three minutes in the Carlisle Grounds.
Brian McManus halved the deficit for UCD on 26 minutes but hopes of a comeback were dashed on the hour wen Cian Curtis re-established Bray’s two-goal lead.
Richard Ferizaj made it 4-1 overall on 93 minutes before Ciaran Behan’s 96th minute consolation.
Awaiting Bray in the play-off final is Treaty United after they scored an extra-time goal away to Cobh Ramblers to progress 2-1 on aggregate.
In a dramatic second leg at St Colman’s Park, the home side took the tie to extra-time after Matt Whelan scored a 94th-minute equaliser.
Treaty regained the initiative and the lead when Eóin Martin scored in the 105th minute.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bray Wanderers Cobh Ramblers League of Ireland LOI Soccer Squeaky Bum Time treaty united UCD