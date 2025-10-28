More Stories
Bray Wanderers' Richard Ferizaj celebrates after scoring. Nick Elliott/INPHO
Bray Wanderers set up play-off final clash with Treaty United

Winners will face one of Waterford, Galway United or Sligo Rovers in promotion/relegation play-off for a place in Premier Division.
10.37pm, 28 Oct 2025

BRAY WANDERERS BOOKED their place in the final of the First Division play-off final after a 4-2 aggregate win over UCD.

With a 1-0 lead from the first leg, Bray got off to the best possible start when Kilian Cantwell put the Seagulls 2-0 up in the tie after just three minutes in the Carlisle Grounds.

Brian McManus halved the deficit for UCD on 26 minutes but hopes of a comeback were dashed on the hour wen Cian Curtis re-established Bray’s two-goal lead.

Richard Ferizaj made it 4-1 overall on 93 minutes before Ciaran Behan’s 96th minute consolation.

Awaiting Bray in the play-off final is Treaty United after they scored an extra-time goal away to Cobh Ramblers to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

In a dramatic second leg at St Colman’s Park, the home side took the tie to extra-time after Matt Whelan scored a 94th-minute equaliser.

Treaty regained the initiative and the lead when Eóin Martin scored in the 105th minute.

