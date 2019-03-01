Shelbourne suffer shock home defeat to Cabinteely and the rest of tonight's First Division action

SHELBOURNE FOLLOWED UP last week’s remarkable comeback victory away to Galway United with a shock home defeat to Cabinteely this evening.

The home side took the lead inside seven minutes thanks to new signing Oscar Brennan but Conor Keely’s penalty on the stroke of half-time had them level pegging at the break.

Rob Manley and Kieran Waters scored twice in the space of three minutes with just 20 minutes remaining to give the visitors a commanding lead heading into the closing stages.

Ciaran Kilduff’s late consolation goal – his third in two games – wasn’t enough to earn a share of the points for the league favourites.

Oscar Brennan's early goal couldn't inspire Shelbourne this evening. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bray, meanwhile, climbed to the top of the table with their second win of the season on Friday night.

The Wicklow side were 2-0 winners over Limerick – who have yet to score this campaign.

Joe Doyle and Paul Keegan were on target at the Carlisle Grounds as the home side retained their flawless record.

Elsewhere tonight, Galway United got their season back on track with a convincing 4-0 win away to Wexford FC.

Donal Higgins and Conor Barry gave the home side the lead heading into the break before Maurice Nugent all but wrapped up the points of 62 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side when Danny Doyle was sent off for a second bookable offence and 17-year-old Colin Kelly rounded off the win with eight minutes remaining.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: