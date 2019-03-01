This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 1 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shelbourne suffer shock home defeat to Cabinteely and the rest of tonight's First Division action

Bray continued their winning start to the season with a 2-0 win against Limerick.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Mar 2019, 11:05 PM
32 minutes ago 757 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4520181
Shelbourne's Luke Byrne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Shelbourne's Luke Byrne.
Shelbourne's Luke Byrne.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

SHELBOURNE FOLLOWED UP last week’s remarkable comeback victory away to Galway United with a shock home defeat to Cabinteely this evening.

The home side took the lead inside seven minutes thanks to new signing Oscar Brennan but Conor Keely’s penalty on the stroke of half-time had them level pegging at the break.

Rob Manley and Kieran Waters scored twice in the space of three minutes with just 20 minutes remaining to give the visitors a commanding lead heading into the closing stages.

Ciaran Kilduff’s late consolation goal – his third in two games – wasn’t enough to earn a share of the points for the league favourites.

Oscar Brennan Oscar Brennan's early goal couldn't inspire Shelbourne this evening. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Bray, meanwhile, climbed to the top of the table with their second win of the season on Friday night. 

The Wicklow side were 2-0 winners over Limerick – who have yet to score this campaign.

Joe Doyle and Paul Keegan were on target at the Carlisle Grounds as the home side retained their flawless record.

Elsewhere tonight, Galway United got their season back on track with a convincing 4-0 win away to Wexford FC.

Donal Higgins and Conor Barry gave the home side the lead heading into the break before Maurice Nugent all but wrapped up the points of 62 minutes.

Things went from bad to worse for the home side when Danny Doyle was sent off for a second bookable offence and 17-year-old Colin Kelly rounded off the win with eight minutes remaining.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the backlash to World Rugby’s league proposal, captaincy styles, sports psychology and more in The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Henderson back fit and firing after 'mighty frustrating' double injury lay-off
    Schmidt's Ireland feel the benefit of high-intensity U20s hit-out
    Sexton on track to face France, Schmidt 'hopeful' of Carbery's availability
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged
    Cork and Tipperary both make 4 switches as Kilkenny stay unchanged
    Man who set up gambling support group in Cork Prison steals €6.9k cash to go on gambling spree
    'I was blown away, totally overwhelmed. It was completely unexpected'
    FOOTBALL
    Dortmund's Bundesliga title bid suffers another blow with surprise defeat
    Dortmund's Bundesliga title bid suffers another blow with surprise defeat
    No decision yet but Kepa to return in one of Chelsea's next two games, Sarri confirms
    Rodrigo strike does the job for Valencia to book Copa final date against Barcelona
    IRELAND
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze at Track Cycling World Championships
    Ireland goalkeeper returns to Norway after being released by Dinamo Bucharest
    Ahead of her appearance on tonight's Late Late, here's everything you should know about Jessie Buckley

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie