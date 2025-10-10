Dundalk claim title and seal promotion to Premier Division

DUNDALK BEAT Finn Harps 3-0 tonight to win the First Division title and claim their spot in next season’s top flight.

After a scoreless first half, the deadlock was broken shortly after the break.

Conor O’Keeffe capitalised on a defensive mix-up down their opponents’ left. His low cross found Gbemi Arubi, who slotted home a first-time finish to send Oriel Park wild.

Former Ireland international Daryl Horgan doubled his side’s advantage from the penalty spot just before the hour mark, sending the goalkeeper the wrong way.

Horgan had a second penalty saved by Lorenzo Piaia Barbosa minutes later, but it proved immaterial, as Vinnie Leonard’s stoppage-time goal put the icing on the cake.

It leaves Ciarán Kilduff’s side with an unassailable seven-point lead at the top over second-place Cobh Ramblers, who were beaten 3-1 by Longford Town tonight.

Aaron Doran gave the hosts an early lead before Cobh responded promptly through Barry Coffey’s goal.

Longford regained the advantage four minutes after half-time, thanks to Alex O’Brien’s goal, before Stefan Ugbesia made it three midway through the second period.

The result meant Cobh’s spot in the playoffs has been confirmed alongside Bray Wanderers and UCD.

With one round of games remaining, Treaty United and Wexford will compete for the final spot, with the Limerick side in control of their fate after a 2-1 win over Bray tonight.

Second-half goals from Mark Byrne and Joe Hanson inspired the win, with Cian Curtis scoring a late consolation for the visitors.

A quick-fire brace from Calum Flynn kept alive Wexford’s hopes of promotion.

Goals from the substitute in the 70th and 73rd minute away to FAI Cup semi-finalists Kerry earned a win for the visitors.

Meanwhile, UCD and Athlone Town played out a 2-2 draw.

The league’s bottom side held a surprise 2-0 half-time lead, with Adam Lennon and Ben Feeney on target.

But the Students fought back, as goals by Brian McManus and Mikey McCullagh earned them a point.

First Division results:

UCD 2-2 Athlone Town

Kerry 0-2 Wexford

Dundalk 3-0 Finn Harps

Longford Town 3-1 Cobh Ramblers

Treaty United 2-1 Bray Wanderers