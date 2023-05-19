Leaders Galway earn convincing win, Kerry brought back down to earth

LEADERS GALWAY UNITED earned a 3-0 win over Treaty United in the First Division this evening to maintain their 10-point lead at the top.

A David Hurley penalty put the visitors ahead in the 20th minute before Francely Lomboto doubled their advantage just before half-time.

Ibrahim Keita added a third in second-half stoppage time to wrap up a comfortable win for John Caulfield’s men.

Advertisement

Second-place Waterford earned a similarly convincing 4-0 victory away to Finn Harps.

Ronan Coughlan’s brace in addition to goals for Connor Parsons and Dean McMenamy helped Keith Long’s side keep pressure on the table-toppers.

After picking up their first-ever League of Ireland win last week, Kerry FC could not repeat the feat tonight as they were beaten 2-0 by third-place Bray Wanderers.

Harry Groome’s penalty put the Seagulls ahead six minutes after the break before Ben Feeney’s penalty sealed the win late on.

In a battle between two sides who are struggling in seventh and eighth place respectively, Longford Town came out on top, defeating Wexford 3-0.

Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh — brother of Cork star Joe — scored two goals either side of half-time, while Joshua Giurgi also scored on the brink of the break.

Finally, Athlone Town earned a 2-2 draw away to Cobh Ramblers.

Luke Desmond opened the scoring midway through the first half before the visitors equalised eight minutes later through Frantz Pierrot.

Cobh re-took the lead as Conor Drinan struck in first-half stoppage time but Mathew Leaf’s goal just after the hour mark ensured the game ended all square.