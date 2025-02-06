MTU Cork reach last 4 of Fitzgibbon Cup after dominant second-half display

TUS Midwest 1-17

MTU Cork 4-18

Tom Clancy reports from Limerick

A DOMINANT second-half which MTU Cork won by 15 points, saw them overturn the interval deficit to reach the last four of the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Having lost out to UCC last week, MTU Cork had to take the longer route to the semi-finals. However, this time around, they had Cork duo Ciaran Joyce and Alan Connolly, both of whom played their part in a victory that looked in real peril at half-time.

Thankfully for the Cork students, they were able to stay in touch during a first half where Kyle Shelly led from the front for a fired-up TUS. The Limerick outfit couldn’t sustain their efforts in the second half and Alan Walsh was able to complete a hat-trick before Jack Cahalane rounded out the win with a goal of his own.

As early as the second minute, Shelly had TUS four points up, after dispatching a penalty. His side couldn’t miss as Niall O’Farrell, Paddy McCormack and earlier Sean Canning pointed for the hosts.

However, with the tide against them, the Cork outfit found a much-needed goal, approaching half-time. Walsh finished off a Brian Lynch run and pass to cut the gap to four. It was then five, 1-13 to 1-8 at half-time.

While they were slightly wind-assisted, MTU simply dominated the second half in all sectors.

Two quick-fire goals from Walsh put them ahead. The influential Connolly added to his tally from centre-forward before setting up Cahalane, who had a superb second half, for their fourth green flag.

TUS ran out of energy after the interval but the winners certainly began to click — this was epitomised by a brace of points from the industrious Darragh O’Sullivan who finished off after making decent runs off the ball, something which wasn’t happening as frequently in the first half.

Scorers for TUS Midwest: Kyle Shelly 1-12 (1-0 pen, 0-9 frees, 0-1 ’65); Niall O’Farrell 0-2; Paddy McCormack, Sean Canning, James Mahon (free) 0-1 each.

Scorers for MTU Cork: Alan Walsh 3-1; Alan Connolly 0-7 (0-5 frees); Jack Cahalane 1-3; Mikey Finn, Darragh O’Sullivan 0-2 each; Rhys McCarthy, Sam Fitzgerald, Diarmuid Healy 0-1 each.

TUS Midwest:

16. Rory Brislane (Toomevara, Tipperary)

2. David Fitzgerald (Kildimo Pallaskenry, Limerick)

3. Evan Maxted (Clooney Quin, Clare)

4. James Mahon (Kilcormac Killoughey, Offaly)

5. Jack McCullagh (Banglestown Gaels, Carlow)

6. Paddy Donnellan (Broadford, Clare)

7. Stephen Walsh (Moycarkey Borris, Tipperary)

8. Darragh Casey (Granagh Ballingarry, Limerick)

9. Cian O’Dwyer (Clonakenny, Tipperary)

10. Niall O’Farrell (Broadford, Clare)

11. Paddy McCormack (Borrisoleigh, Tipperary)

12. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty Rossmore, Tipperary)

13. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey Borris, Tipperary)

27. Kian O’Kelly (Kilruane MacDonaghs, Tipperary)

22. Sean Canning (Padraig Pearses, Roscommon).

Subs: 26. Eoghan Cuddy (Camross, Laois) for McCullagh (48 mins);19. Darragh Guinan (Lorrha, Tipperary) for Casey (48 mins); 15. Barry Adams (Ballybrown, Limerick) for Canning (55 mins)

MTU Cork (Cork unless stated):

1. Cathal Wilson (Newcestown)

2. Fionn O’Connell (St Catherine’s)

17. Eoin Varian (Glen Rovers)

4. Darragh O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig);

9. Ronan Walsh (Kilmoyley, Kerry)

6. Ciaran Joyce (Castlemartyr)

5. Sam Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg, Waterford)

7. Michael Mullins (Whitechurch

8. Mikey Finn (Midleton)

10. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold)

11. Brian Lynch (Ballinhassig)

20. Rhys McCarthy (Carrigaline);

13. Alan Walsh (Kanturk)

14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock

15. Jack Cahalane (St Finbarr’s).

Subs: 21. Richard O’Sullivan (Newcestown) for Lynch (58 mins); 18. David O’Sullivan (Ballincollig) for McCarthy (58 mins); 24. Mark Tobin (Mallow) for Fitzgerald (64 mins).

Referee: Shane Hynes (Galway)