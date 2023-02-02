ATU Galway rally from seven points down as Fitzgibbon Cup quarter-finalists confirmed

Fitzgibbon Cup Results:

ATU Galway 2-21 TUS Midwest 1-18

UCC 0-19 UCD 0-13

ATU GALWAY HAVE advanced to the quarter-finals of the Fitzgibbon Cup following a victory over TUS Midwest, progressing as Group D runners-up to meet UCC.

Goals from Niall Coen and Cian Folan proved to be decisive as ATU rallied from a seven-point deficit at half-time to secure the victory.

TUS bow out of the competition while UL will progress as the group winners.

There was one other group game this evening, where UCC edged out UCD in Group C. Both sides have already qualified for the quarter-finals.

Darragh Flynn top-scored for the Cork University, helping himself to nine points, while Galway’s Donal O’Shea hit seven points for UCD.

UCC will now face ATU Galway in the last-eight while UCD will take on UL.

The @ElectricIreland @HigherEdGAA Fitzgibbon Cup Full Time:@UCDGAA 0-13@ucc_gaa 0-19



A loss tonight but we move onto the Fitzgibbon Cup 1/4 final where we play @ul_gaa next week. Details TBC #ucdgaa pic.twitter.com/CIlZwgzXwj — UCD GAA Club (@UCDGAA) February 2, 2023

Fitzgibbon Cup Quarter-Finals

DCU v SETU Waterford – DCU Sportsground: 8 February, 6.15pm

University of Galway v SETU Carlow – Dangan: 8 February, 7pm

UCC v ATU Galway

UCD v UL

