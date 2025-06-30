Fixture details confirmed for All-Ireland senior football semi-finals

THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals.

Kerry and Tyrone will face off first on Saturday evening, 12 July, with Donegal and Meath doing battle on Sunday, 13 July.

Croke Park will host both games, with the action live on RTÉ and BBC, while the Tailteann Cup final between Kildare and Limerick will precede Kerry-Tyrone on the Saturday.

The All-Ireland junior football championship fixture details have also been confirmed, with the final taking place at GAA HQ before Donegal-Meath on the Sunday.

Friday July 11

All-Ireland JFC semi-finals

New York v Warwickshire, Abbottstown, 5pm – Sport TG4

London v Kilkenny, Abbottstown, 7pm – Sport TG4

Saturday July 12

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Kerry v Tyrone, Croke Park, 5pm – RTE/BBC

Tailteann Cup final

Kildare v Limerick, Croke Park, 2.30pm – RTE/BBC

Sunday July 13

All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Meath v Donegal, 4pm – RTE/BBC

All-Ireland JFC final

New York/Warwickshire v London/Kilkenny, Croke Park, 1.30pm – Sport TG4.

