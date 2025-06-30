The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Fixture details confirmed for All-Ireland senior football semi-finals
THE GAA HAVE confirmed the fixture details for the All-Ireland senior football championship semi-finals.
Kerry and Tyrone will face off first on Saturday evening, 12 July, with Donegal and Meath doing battle on Sunday, 13 July.
Croke Park will host both games, with the action live on RTÉ and BBC, while the Tailteann Cup final between Kildare and Limerick will precede Kerry-Tyrone on the Saturday.
The All-Ireland junior football championship fixture details have also been confirmed, with the final taking place at GAA HQ before Donegal-Meath on the Sunday.
Friday July 11
All-Ireland JFC semi-finals
Saturday July 12
All-Ireland SFC semi-final
Tailteann Cup final
Sunday July 13
All-Ireland SFC semi-final
All-Ireland JFC final
