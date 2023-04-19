Relentless Pogacar surges to Fleche Wallonne triumph

TADEJ POGACAR’S SENSATIONAL form continued unabated today when a late surge on a fabled steep finale landed the Team UAE leader the Fleche Wallonne one-day classic in Belgium.

Irish rider Ben Healy finished in 32nd place, 22 seconds behind the winner, after he had moved towards the top of the peloton on the final climb.

Two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar skipped over the summit finish a couple of bike lengths clear, the Slovenian rider raising his arms aloft for the 12th time so far this season.

Mattias Skjelmose was second and Mikel Landa was third after the 194km race that culminated with one of the most feared climbs in cycling, the Mur de Huy, just 1.3km long but with sections at 17 percent.

Pogacar, 24, won the Amstel Gold classic on Sunday and the Tour of Flanders earlier this month, stepping up his quest to collect classic one-day races before his main target in France this July.

This weekend Pogacar faces a mouth-watering duel with Remco Evenepoel at Liege-Bastogne-Liege, with the Belgian defending champion tasked with taming the 2021 title winner.

