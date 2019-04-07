This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 7 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Football League 'saddened, disappointed and angered' by more alleged racist abuse

There were several incidents reported this weekend.

By AFP Sunday 7 Apr 2019, 2:49 PM
38 minutes ago 1,277 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4580833

ANGRY ENGLISH FOOTBALL League chiefs have condemned a fresh outburst of alleged racism in several matches this weekend.

Brentford v Derby County - Sky Bet Championship - Griffin Park Duane Holmes after the Championship clash in Griffin Park yesterday. Source: DARREN STAPLES

Championship side Brentford confirmed a season-ticket holder was arrested following a claim of abuse by Derby midfielder Duane Holmes in Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Griffin Park.

Wigan, also in the second tier, have reported a sickening message was sent to wing-back Nathan Byrne on social media to the police.

Meanwhile, Northampton have also revealed that several of their players were allegedly abused ahead of their game at Notts County as they went on a pre-match walk from the team hotel before the League Two game at Meadow Lane.

The incidents come hot on the heels of the racist abuse that had already tarnished this season across Europe.

Montenegro fans marred England’s Euro 2020 qualifier recently by abusing Danny Rose, Raheem Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Manchester City winger Sterling was also the victim of alleged racist abuse in a Premier League match at Chelsea in December. 

Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had a banana skin thrown at him by a Tottenham support.

“The EFL was saddened, disappointed and angered to hear of further reports of alleged racism following the conclusion of some matches on Saturday afternoon,” the statement read.

“It was exceptionally disappointing that this happened as clubs up and down the country were raising awareness of such issues as part of Kick it Out’s Week of Action.

“We remain fully committed to continuing to work alongside The FA and Premier League as well as other relevant parties to ensure that football provides a welcoming environment for supporters attending matches and those participating in them.

“We cannot, and will not, accept this type of behaviour inside our stadiums, as we know our clubs won’t.”

Holmes, 24, was substituted in the 74th minute against Brentford, with the incident occurring nine minutes after the Bees’ third equaliser.

A statement on the Brentford website read: “Brentford Football Club can confirm that a season-ticket holder was arrested following today’s game against Derby County.

“The man in question has been accused of committing a racially-aggravated public order offence in the later stages of today’s game. He was identified at the time, removed from the ground and subsequently arrested.”

- © AFP, 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie