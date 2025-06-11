Former All Black to join Stade Francais

EX-NEW ZEALAND scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow will leave La Rochelle to join fellow French side Stade Francais next season, the Parisian club announced on Wednesday.

Kerr-Barlow has signed a two-year deal in the French capital.

The 34-year-old joined La Rochelle in 2017, months after playing the last of his 29 All Blacks Tests.

He lifted the Champions Cup in 2022 and 2023 with La Rochelle.

Stade Francais, who finished in 12th place in the Top 14 this season, already have Kerr-Barlow’s fellow ex-New Zealand half-back Brad Weber in their squad.

The 14-time champions also announced the arrival of prop Thierry Paiva — a former team-mate of Kerr-Barlow at La Rochelle.

