Advertisement
More Stories
Tawera Kerr-Barlow (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
FreeSwitch

Former All Black to join Stade Francais

Tawera Kerr-Barlow will leave La Rochelle to join their French rivals.
10.09pm, 11 Jun 2025

EX-NEW ZEALAND scrum-half Tawera Kerr-Barlow will leave La Rochelle to join fellow French side Stade Francais next season, the Parisian club announced on Wednesday.

Kerr-Barlow has signed a two-year deal in the French capital.

The 34-year-old joined La Rochelle in 2017, months after playing the last of his 29 All Blacks Tests.

He lifted the Champions Cup in 2022 and 2023 with La Rochelle.

Stade Francais, who finished in 12th place in the Top 14 this season, already have Kerr-Barlow’s fellow ex-New Zealand half-back Brad Weber in their squad.

The 14-time champions also announced the arrival of prop Thierry Paiva — a former team-mate of Kerr-Barlow at La Rochelle.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie