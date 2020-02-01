Former Ireland international leaves Aberdeen

FORMER IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Stephen Gleeson has left Aberdeen, the club have confirmed.

The 31-year-old Dublin-born midfielder, whose former clubs include Birmingham and MK Dons, joined the Scottish Premiership side from Ipswich in June 2018.

However, Gleeson has found himself surplus to requirements at Pittordie Stadium, having made just one league appearance this season, prompting a cancellation of his contract by mutual consent.

The Cherry Orchard youth product has four Ireland caps, the last of which came in a 3-1 friendly loss against Mexico in June 2017.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!