Former Leicester and Swansea boss named new Poland coach

FORMER LEICESTER, Swansea and Queens Park Rangers boss Paulo Sousa has been named Poland’s new head coach.

The 50-year-old, who has been out of work since he left Bordeaux in August, replaces Jerzy Brzeczek and will lead the team at this summer’s European Championships.

Sousa will also be back in England when qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts after Poland were placed in Group I along with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

President of the Polish Football Association Zbigniew Boniek said: “I am convinced that the new coach of the Polish national team, thanks to his coaching class, experience and international knowledge, will give our national team a new impulse.”

Two-time Champions League winner Sousa was a regular for Portugal during his playing career and has coached in Hungary, Israel, Switzerland, Italy and China in the last decade.

“I am honoured and proud to be the coach of the Polish national team” Sousa said. “Poland is a country of football and I am convinced that your enthusiasm will give us strength, support and faith in the representation.

“Together, we will be able to fight for victories at the European Championships.

“With the right mentality, discipline, organization and approach, together with me, my staff, federation employees and the support of the entire nation, we will be strong. I am sure that all of Poland will be proud of its national team.”