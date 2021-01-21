BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 1°C Thursday 21 January 2021
Advertisement

Former Leicester and Swansea boss named new Poland coach

Ex-Juventus midfielder Paulo Sousa spent two years in Britain managing.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Jan 2021, 10:29 PM
33 minutes ago 1,491 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5332327
Paulo Sousa (file pic).
Image: PA
Paulo Sousa (file pic).
Paulo Sousa (file pic).
Image: PA

FORMER LEICESTER, Swansea and Queens Park Rangers boss Paulo Sousa has been named Poland’s new head coach.

The 50-year-old, who has been out of work since he left Bordeaux in August, replaces Jerzy Brzeczek and will lead the team at this summer’s European Championships.

Sousa will also be back in England when qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar starts after Poland were placed in Group I along with Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions.

President of the Polish Football Association Zbigniew Boniek said: “I am convinced that the new coach of the Polish national team, thanks to his coaching class, experience and international knowledge, will give our national team a new impulse.”

Two-time Champions League winner Sousa was a regular for Portugal during his playing career and has coached in Hungary, Israel, Switzerland, Italy and China in the last decade.

“I am honoured and proud to be the coach of the Polish national team” Sousa said. “Poland is a country of football and I am convinced that your enthusiasm will give us strength, support and faith in the representation.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“Together, we will be able to fight for victories at the European Championships.

“With the right mentality, discipline, organization and approach, together with me, my staff, federation employees and the support of the entire nation, we will be strong. I am sure that all of Poland will be proud of its national team.”

 

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie