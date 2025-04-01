Former Limerick hurler awarded close to €950K in damages over workplace accident

FORMER LIMERICK SENIOR hurler Mark Keane has been awarded almost €950,000 in damages for the severe injuries he suffered while coming to the rescue of a co-worker at a Johnson & Johnson plant during a workplace accident seven years ago.

Mr Keane had told the court that he was “not the man he was, nor the one he hoped to become” because of the injuries and felt “let down” by the famed multinational bluechip company.

An accomplished hurler, Mr Keane won three consecutive All-Irelands with Limerick under 21s between 2000 and 2002 and played senior from 2000 to 2006.

Mr Keane took his case against Johnson & Johnson Vision care (Ireland) over the incident that occurred in September 2018 at their plant in the National Technological Park, Plassey, Count Limerick.

The 43-year-old alleged Johnson & Johnson were negligent and breached their duty of care towards him on 10 September, 2018, while he was working as a technician making contact lenses. Mr Keane alleged the company failed to provide him with a safe place of work and a safe system of work.

Mr Keane’s lawyers, HOMS Assist, submitted the incident caused the plaintiff to suffer sustained, continuous and severe personal injury and PTSD, as well as loss, damage, inconvenience and expense.

Lawyers for Johnson & Johnson had said the company “absolutely” accepted responsibility for the injury Mr Keane suffered in the form of the nerve damage and injury to his right hand but did not accept responsibility for his claim of injury to his right shoulder.

Mr Keane of Raheen, Ballyneety, County Limerick, told the High Court he was on the factory floor when a colleague caught their hand in a machine on the line next to him and started “roaring” in pain.

Mr Keane said he ran to help his colleague but because the man could not free his arm, his body formed a barrier between the plaintiff and a release lever which could have freed the arm.

Mr Keane told Mr Justice Paul Coffey that he tried to reach into the machine but got his own hand caught on some internal gridding, or railing, and the right hand of his little finger was bent backwards.

He then took the weight of the lid, top and plate of the machine and managed to hold it ajar for 30-60 seconds until co-workers arrived with a crowbar and freed the co-worker.

Michael McMahon SC, for Mr Keane, said his client could not find work because of the injury that affected the nerves in his hand and damaged his elbow, shoulder and back.

Mr McMahon said his client had been a “rescuer” on the date but instead suffered “a very serious injury” that caused “extensive, ongoing damage”.

Counsel said the “net result” of the incident was that his client, who had been a “very fine hurler”, was left with a painful, frozen shoulder and suffered pain up and down his arm, while the damage to his hand had created a loss of grip.

Mr McMahon said the injury had huge implications for his client, adding that Mr Keane could now not get a job and that he would have been earning €1,300 a week, net, if he was still working at Johnson & Johnson.

In his judgment this morning, Mr Justice Coffey awarded Mr Keane €944,074.46 in damages for his injury.

Mr Justice Coffey said he preferred the evidence of the plaintiff that there had been a causal connection between the trauma of the accident and the emergence of symptoms in the plaintiff’s right shoulder, which had no previous symptoms before the incident.

Mr Justice Coffey awarded €135,000 for general damages, €408,943.50 for future loss of earnings and €154,605 for loss of earnings since the accident with the balance of the award made up of loss of pension rights, special damages and medical costs.

Mr Justice Coffey said the accident had a “profound impact on the plaintiff’s psychological wellbeing and family life, leaving him feeling emotionally and mentally devastated”.

“His wife, Karen, testified that the accident has completely changed him, and she now worries everyday for his well-being,” said the judge.

Before the accident, he had overcome alcoholism, rebuilt his career, and was financially stable, “but the accident’s impact has left him feeling emasculated, helpless and incapable of providing for his family,” said the judge.

Written by Paul Neilan and posted on TheJournal.ie