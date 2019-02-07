This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Former Man United starlet aiming to rebuild his career in Sweden

Ravel Morrison has struggled to settle anywhere since leaving Old Trafford.

By The42 Team Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 2:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,375 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4481869
Ravel Morrison (file pic).
Ravel Morrison (file pic).
Ravel Morrison (file pic).

RAVEL MORRISON IS looking to rebuild his career in Sweden ahead of his anticipated move to Ostersund.

The 26-year-old was a protege of Sir Alex Ferguson during his time at Manchester United, with the former Old Trafford boss claiming Morrison was one of the most gifted players he’s ever had during his time in charge.

He failed to deliver on that promise, making just a handful of low-key appearances in the first team before being loaned out and eventually sold.

Morrison spent last season in the Mexican league with Atlas, on loan from Lazio, and enjoyed one of his most successful seasons. And the former England U21 midfielder says he is ready to begin anew in Sweden after a series of false starts.

“I’ve come here to rebuild myself,” the 26-year-old told the Ostersund club website. “I want to enjoy it and enjoy football again and win everything we can. It’s exciting and I’m really looking forward to everything that’s in front of me.

We have got a decent team, it’s a decent setup, I have met all of the group and it has been nice.

“I’m just a young, humble person from Manchester. I’m hoping to do the best I can. I have been at West Ham, Manchester United, Lazio. Obviously the English sides for me are the best. I was also in Mexico last season and loved every moment.

“Now I’m with you guys. This team beat my team as well, it wasn’t a great day when it happened being an Arsenal fan, because I wasn’t linked with you then, but now it is all about thinking positive and looking forward to this new chapter.”

Morrison looked to have arrived in the Premier League in the autumn of 2013 when he scored one of the goals of the season whilst playing for West Ham against Tottenham.

The 26-year-old collected the ball in his own half and sprinted through the heart of the Spurs team to finish with aplomb, as the Hammers shocked the hosts 3-0.

But within four months his West Ham career was all but over, and the club farmed him out on loan to Queens Park Rangers. He was later loaned to Cardiff City, before being sold to Lazio in 2015.

Ostersund technical director, David Webb, said: “Ravel wants to get acquainted with the team and then we’ll see how it goes. He has not signed yet but we hope we can get him to our club.

“We believe that a man should not be judged for what has been. We are an open club and everyone is welcome to us. We have experience of players with similar problems and have good experience of taking care of them.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

The42 Team

