Saturday 2 May, 2020
Former Newcastle player could be set for Northern Ireland job

Tommy Wright has parted company with St Johnstone.

By AFP Saturday 2 May 2020, 7:25 PM
Tommy Wright (file pic).
Image: Ian Rutherford
Tommy Wright (file pic).
Image: Ian Rutherford

ST JOHNSTONE announced on Saturday that manager Tommy Wright has parted company with the club after a highly successful seven-year stay.

Wright joined the Scottish Premiership side in November 2011 as assistant manager before taking the hot seat in June 2013.

The Northern Irishman led the Saints to their first-ever Scottish Cup success in 2014 and guided the Perth side to several top-six finishes.

St Johnstone reached the Europa League qualifying rounds on four occasions under Wright but could not make the group stages.

The 56-year-old had two years left on his contract, but has been strongly linked with the vacant position of Northern Ireland boss.

Michael O’Neill stepped down as Northern Ireland manager last month to focus on his role in charge of Stoke after the coronavirus outbreak ruined his plan to remain in charge for the European Championship playoffs.

“To the club, its staff, players and fans, I’ll always hold a very special place for you all and I look forward to coming back to McDiarmid Park. I am so proud of what we have achieved together,” said Wright in a statement.

“We have an exciting group of young players and I look forward to seeing their progression with you all.”

St Johnstone said they had planned for the change of manager at the end of the season and the timing of the move is a further indication that Scottish clubs are not expecting to restart the campaign.

A controversial resolution to end the lower leagues has already been passed by the 42 members clubs and the same proposal allows the Scottish Professional Leagues Board (SPFL) to end the Premiership season if it deems that the games cannot be played due to the coronavirus pandemic.

© AFP 2020

AFP

