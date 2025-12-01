Former Sligo striker joins St Pat's as he aims to secure 2026 World Cup spot

NEW ZEALAND international Max Mata has signed for St Patrick’s Athletic, the club have announced, subject to a work permit and international clearance.

The 25-year-old has 14 senior caps for his country and will be best known among League of Ireland fans for two stints at Sligo Rovers.

The Auckland native impressed for the Bit O’Red, scoring 25 times in 68 appearances overall.

Mata most recently had a loan spell with Auckland FC, who won the Australian A League last season.

The forward joins Stephen Kenny’s side on a permanent transfer, having struggled to make an impact after signing a three-year deal with League One club Shrewsbury Town in 2023, finding the net just once in 22 appearances in the English third tier.

The well-travelled Mata has also spent time playing in America, Switzerland and Estonia, having started his career in his native country.

“At 25, we are getting Max at a good time in his career,” Saints boss Stephen Kenny said. “He is a traditional number 9, who has a high work ethic and will lead the line and bring a physical presence to the team. Max is a different profile to what we’ve had in that position; he’s strong, links the play really well, attacks crosses, and scores headed goals.

“Being part of a team that won the Australian A League is a huge success story. Max is a full New Zealand international and played against Ireland at The Aviva a couple of years ago. It’s a World Cup year too, now that he’s come back from the injury that saw him miss the last couple of squads, he will be highly motivated to make a big contribution here at St Patrick’s Athletic to be in the World Cup conversation.

“Max has recent experience of playing in and scoring in the League of Ireland, which is important; we feel he will be a really good team player who will make a positive impact here.”