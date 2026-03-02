Travel chaos, but F1 season-opener in Australia 'ready to go'

AUSTRALIAN FORMULA ONE chief Travis Auld said that travel chaos due to US-Israeli strikes on Iran is not expected to impact the season-opening Grand Prix, but some 1,000 race staff have had to scramble and change flights.

Many of the drivers, engineers, team principals and other personnel are based in Europe, and the Middle East is a major flight hub on the path to Melbourne.

With the first race of the year this weekend, they have been caught up in the biggest disruption to global air transport since the Covid pandemic, with Dubai, Bahrain and Doha all impacted.

Auld said he spoke to Formula One’s top bosses on Monday, and “everyone will be here ready for the race”.

“The last 48 hours have required some reshuffling of flights. That is largely Formula One’s responsibility,” he said at a press briefing.

“They take charge of the teams and the drivers and all the personnel that are required here to make this event happen, and there’s quite a number of them.

“My understanding from talking to them this morning is that’s all now been locked in, everyone will be here ready for the race, and for fans, they won’t notice any difference.

Advertisement

“There are some drivers already in Australia; there are some team members already in Australia,” he added.

Track build and preparations for the 2026 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix. ZUMA Press / ZUMA Press, Inc. ZUMA Press / ZUMA Press, Inc. / ZUMA Press, Inc.

“But there are a number in the UK and broadly throughout Europe that need to get here, so they’ve just had to find another way; that’s been a process for them, and I’m sure it’s been a lot of work on their behalf.”

Auld separately told broadcaster Channel Nine that close to 1,000 F1 staff had been forced to rearrange flights, with an estimated 500 of them from Europe now reportedly set to be flown in on three charter planes.

“All the freight is here and ready to go,” Auld added, with the cars in their containers at the Albert Park circuit ready to be unloaded into the team garages.

“We’re in a space where we’re really confident there will be no impact.”

After Melbourne, Formula One heads to China and then Japan, which are not expected to be affected.

But there are questions over round four in Bahrain (10-12 April) and Saudi Arabia a week later.

“Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan and not in the Middle East — those races are not for a number of weeks,” an F1 spokesman said.

“As always, we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

McLaren world champion Lando Norris. Marco Canoniero Marco Canoniero

The Australian Grand Prix, which regularly attracts upwards of 450,000 fans, will see the debut of sweeping new regulations.

There has been an overhaul to both the engine and chassis rules designed to create more overtaking opportunities and improve the sport’s eco-sustainability.

Drivers grappled with the changes at pre-season testing in Bahrain and gave them a lukewarm reception.

McLaren world champion Lando Norris will kickstart his title defence in Melbourne,o n which will be the first race for new team Cadillac—with experienced pair Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez in the cockpit.