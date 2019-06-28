Montpellier snap up Samoan scrum-half to replace departed Pienaar

SAMOAN INTERNATIONAL SCRUM-HALF Kahn Fotuali’i has quit Bath to join Top 14 club Montpellier on a one-year deal, replacing South African Ruan Pienaar.

Fotuali’i, 37, has played in Europe since 2011, first with Welsh region Ospreys before moving to Northampton in 2013 and then Bath in 2016.

The 31-time capped Samoan previously played with the Crusaders, with whom he won the 2008 Super 14 title.

Fotuali’i is a direct replacement for former Ulster nine Pienaar, who left the French side after two seasons at the end of last term.

Although he had been linked with a return to Belfast, the 35-year-old is reported to be re-joining Pro14 side Cheetahs ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

According to reports in South Africa, Pienaar is in talks with the Cheetahs about a return, having played schoolboy rugby for the club.

