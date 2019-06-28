This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Montpellier snap up Samoan scrum-half to replace departed Pienaar

Ex-Ulster nine Pienaar has been linked with a return to the Cheetahs.

By Ryan Bailey Friday 28 Jun 2019, 12:19 PM
https://the42.ie/4701415
Fotuali'i joins from Bath.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

SAMOAN INTERNATIONAL SCRUM-HALF Kahn Fotuali’i has quit Bath to join Top 14 club Montpellier on a one-year deal, replacing South African Ruan Pienaar.

Fotuali’i, 37, has played in Europe since 2011, first with Welsh region Ospreys before moving to Northampton in 2013 and then Bath in 2016.

The 31-time capped Samoan previously played with the Crusaders, with whom he won the 2008 Super 14 title.

Fotuali’i is a direct replacement for former Ulster nine Pienaar, who left the French side after two seasons at the end of last term.

Although he had been linked with a return to Belfast, the 35-year-old is reported to be re-joining Pro14 side Cheetahs ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

According to reports in South Africa, Pienaar is in talks with the Cheetahs about a return, having played schoolboy rugby for the club.

