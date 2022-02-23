Four changes to Ireland U20 side named for 'tough' Italy test in Cork

Chay Mullins (pictured scoring a try against Wales) returns to the Ireland team to face Italy.

IRELAND U20 HEAD COACH Richie Murphy has unveiled his selection for tomorrow night’s meeting with Italy at Musgrave Park [KO 8.00pm, Virgin Media Two].

The hosts will be aiming to make it three wins from three in this Six Nations campaign, while the Italians arrive in Cork buoyed by their victory over England.

Murphy has opted for the same pack that started the narrow win in France a fortnight ago, with flanker Reuben Crothers again lining out as captain.

All four personnel adjustments have been made in the backline, with Matthew Devine returning at scrum-half to replace Ethan Coughlan.

Chay Mullins and Fionn Gibbons are named on the wings, as Aitzol King and Shane Mallon make way, while Jude Postlethwaite takes Daniel Hakwshaw’s place at centre.

“We’ve had another good week of preparation in the build-up to what we know will be a tough challenge,” said Murphy. “Italy enjoyed a brilliant win over England last time out and certainly we’ll need to step it up another gear this week in front of our home supporters.

“The atmosphere at Musgrave Park for the Wales game was memorable and it lifted the whole group to have that vocal and strong home support behind us. We’re excited to get back to Cork on Friday night and hopefully build on our performances to date.”

Ireland U20 (v Italy):

15. Patrick Campbell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

14. Chay Mullins (Bristol Bears/IQ Rugby)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

12. Ben Brownlee (UCD RFC/Leinster)

11. Fionn Gibbons (UCD RFC/Leinster)

10. Charlie Tector (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

9. Matthew Devine (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

1. Jack Boyle (UCD RFC/Leinster)

2. James McCormick (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

3. Rory McGuire (UCD RFC/Leinster)

4. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

5. Mark Morrissey (UCD RFC/Leinster)

6. James McNabney (Ballymena RFC/Ulster)

7. Reuben Crothers (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster – captain)

8. James Culhane (UCD RFC/Leinster)

Replacements:

16. Josh Hanlon (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

17. Oisin Michel (Lansdowne FC/Leinster)

18. Darragh McSweeney (Shannon RFC/Munster)

19. Adam McNamee (Malone RFC/Ulster)

20. Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University Belfast/Ulster)

21. Ethan Coughlan (Shannon RFC/Munster)

22. Tony Butler (Garryowen FC/Munster)

23. Dylan O’Grady (UCD RFC/Leinster)