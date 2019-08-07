Irish midfielder's goal helps Fowler make winning start against A-League champions

DESPITE BEING HANDED a difficult first assignment as manager of Brisbane Roar, Robbie Fowler has made a winning start to his tenure at the helm of the Australian club.

Travelling to face reigning A-League champions Sydney FC in his first competitive game in charge, Fowler watched his side record a 2-0 win today in the FFA Cup’s Round of 32.

The legendary former Liverpool striker included the two Irishmen he signed this summer in his starting line-up for the trip to New South Wales.

Playing in Australia for a fifth consecutive season, Cork-born striker Roy O’Donovan led the attack following his move from Newcastle Jets. Dubliner Jay O’Shea, who joined from Bury, was in midfield.

The pair combined to double Brisbane’s lead early in the second half, after Stefan Mauk had put them in front just before the break.

O’Donovan found space wide on the right, before squaring the ball towards Brad Inman. He cleverly allowed it to run into the path of the unmarked O’Shea, who finished well to seal Brisbane’s place in the last 16 at the expense of a side who reached the last three finals.

Although competitive action has now returned for Australia’s top clubs, the new A-League season isn’t due to commence until 11 October.