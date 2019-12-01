This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 1 December, 2019
Frampton drops unbeaten McCreary twice en route to wide points win

WBO super-featherweight champ Jamel Herring could be next for the Jackal.

By Niall Kelly Sunday 1 Dec 2019, 9:03 AM
53 minutes ago 1,797 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4913667
Frampton: body work downed McCreary.
Image: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Frampton: body work downed McCreary.
Frampton: body work downed McCreary.
Image: Mikey Williams/Top Rank

CARL FRAMPTON SET his sights on a shot against world champion Jamel Herring after returning to the ring with a lopsided victory in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Fighting for the first time since his defeat to Josh Warrington last December, ‘The Jackal’ ran out winner by a wide margin in his 10-rounder against the unbeaten Tyler McCreary.

Frampton (27-2, 15 KOs) had McCreary (16-1-1, 7 KOs) on the canvas in the sixth and in the ninth en route to a 100-88 points win on all three judges’ scorecards.

The former two-weight world champion revealed afterwards that he had re-fractured his injured hand twice during his training camp, which dictated his approach against McCreary.

“I feel like I hurt it again in the second round, so that’s why it wasn’t the most exciting fight in the world, but I just cruised to a points win. I just wanted to be safe with my hands.”

Herring, who joined Frampton in the ring afterwards, indicated that he would be willing to travel to Belfast to defend his WBO super-featherweight strap.

“Wherever, whenever, I want to fight Carl Frampton. We’re under the same promotional umbrella, so it shouldn’t be a problem.”

In the main event at the Cosmopolitan, former featherweight world champion Oscar Valdez made a winning start to life at super-feather as he stopped Adam Lopez in the seventh round.

