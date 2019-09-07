Farce as France play Andorra's anthem instead of Albania's - then apologise to Armenia

THE EURO 2020 qualifier between France and Albania kicked off five minutes late this evening because the hosts played the wrong anthem for the visiting team.

When the Albanians lined up at the Stade de France, they were clearly bewildered at the tune they heard — the national anthem of Andorra.

Bizarre scenes in Paris.



Albania line-up for the national anthem.



The Andorra anthem is played in the Stade de France.



The French anthem is played after.



Albanian players refuse to play until their anthem is played.



Stadium announcer apologies, to Armenia.



🙈🙈🙈#VMSport pic.twitter.com/hRWRyIvTmK — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 7, 2019

The Albanians refused to play until their correct anthem had been heard.

There were some whistles from the capacity crowd as the stadium announcer explained that they would play the right tune — although he mistakenly apologised to Armenia before correcting himself.

As it blasted out of the stadium speakers, with the volume, it seemed, turned higher, the visiting players sung along lustily and celebrated and hugged at the end.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!