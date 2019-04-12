This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

French rugby clubs vote against foreign coach for national team

Bernard Laporte said he will ‘respect this choice’ of the clubs as the FFR begins the search for Jacques Brunel’s successor.

By AFP Friday 12 Apr 2019, 10:06 AM
1 hour ago 2,827 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4588683
Brunel will step down after this year's World Cup.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO
Brunel will step down after this year's World Cup.
Brunel will step down after this year's World Cup.
Image: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

FRENCH RUGBY CLUBS have opposed the idea of having a foreign coach for the national team, according to the results of a referendum released on Friday.

Just 900 of the 1,742 amateur clubs in France opted to take part in the vote, and 59% voted against the proposal, the French rugby federation said, despite a disappointing 2019 Six Nations tournament and low expectations for this year’s World Cup in Japan.

“I will respect this choice,” said federation head Bernard Laporte, who has made handing power back to the clubs the motif of his bid for re-election as FFR chief in 2020.

Current France coach Jacques Brunel will step down after the World Cup and Laporte was keen to test the potential grassroots support for a foreigner taking up the reins.

Laporte opened the debate in the wake of France finishing a disappointing fourth in this season’s Six Nations, saying at the time that he had not ruled out appointing a first-ever foreign coach to replace Brunel, with France to host the next World Cup in 2023.

Laporte did not name any possible replacements for the 65-year-old Brunel, who has been in charge since 2017, but said he had ‘gone to meet the five best coaches in the world to offer them the job’.

Among the names bandied around as potential candidates to replace Brunel were New Zealand duo Warren Gatland — who led Wales to this season’s Six Nations Grand Slam — and current Ireland coach Joe Schmidt, as well as Australian Eddie Jones, presently at the helm of England.

France is alone among Europe’s leading rugby union nations in never having employed a foreign head coach.

© – AFP, 2019   

Gavan Casey and Murray Kinsella are joined by Bernard Jackman to discuss Izzy Folau’s impending sacking by Australia and all the week’s news on the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie