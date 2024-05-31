France beat England in Ireland's Euro group as protestor delays Israel-Scotland clash

MARIE-ANTOINETTE KATOTO left defending champions England with a mountain to climb as France came from behind to snatch a priceless Euro 2025 qualifier victory at St James’ Park.

Beth Mead had given the Lionesses a 30th-minute lead in head coach Sarina Wiegman’s 50th game at the helm, but Elisa De Almeida levelled before the break to set the stage for Paris St Germain striker Katoto to secure a 2-1 win in front of a crowd of 42,561.

The defeat leaves England in third place in Group A3 behind the French and Sweden, who beat the Republic of Ireland 3-0 in Dublin, and knowing that anything less that a win in the reverse fixture in St-Etienne on Tuesday night could scupper any lingering hopes of finishing top.

A battle between the sides ranked second and third in the world by FIFA was always likely to be tight, but ultimately it was the French who came out on top in a game of fine margins.

Wiegman was able to deploy the Leah Williamson-Millie Bright central defensive partnership for the first time since February last year on a night when keeper Mary Earps won her 50th cap.

But Earps’ landmark evening lasted less than eight minutes when, having earlier undergone lengthy treatment on the pitch after scuffing a first-minute clearance, she limped off to be replaced by Hannah Hampton.

After an even start, French keeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin could only look on as Lauren Hemp made the most of Russo’s foraging to cross to the near post, where Ella Toone steered her first-time shot just wide of the far upright.

Russo fired over from a narrow angle on the turn as the Lionesses continued to press, and they took the lead on the half-hour mark when Mead slotted home from close range after Georgia Stanway had collided with Selma Bacha as the pair attempted to get to Hemp’s cross.

The game was far from over, however, and Hampton was relieved to get two hands to Maelle Lakrar’s goal-bound header from a 34th-minute Bacha corner to preserve her side’s advantage.

Advertisement

However, France were level four minutes before the break when defender De Almeida sent a looping volley over Hampton from Kenza Dali’s corner after skipper Wendie Renard created the space with a nudge on Hemp to quieten the partisan home crowd.

Mead might have restored England’s lead deep into stoppage time after Russo and Bronze had broken at pace, but her curling effort was brilliantly tipped away by the keeper.

With Keira Walsh and Stanway starting to make their presence felt in a midfield battle which had been shaded by Sakina Karchaoui and Sandie Toletti before the break, the Lionesses once again established a head of steam after the restart.

However, they were fortunate to escape when Cascarino turned Walsh and worked her way into the penalty area before stabbing a 54th-minute shot just wide.

The hosts were having to remain patient as the French defended deep and in numbers, and they were caught by a 68th-minute sucker punch when, having failed to deal fully with Bacha’s corner, Katoto pounced to dispatch the ball past Hampton after it had been headed back into the box.

Stanway sent a dipping long-range effort over 14 minutes from time and substitute Chloe Kelly went even closer at the death, but there was no way back.

A protester chained to the goals before the clash of Israel and Scotland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Scotland’s clash with Israel was delayed for just over 30 minutes after a member of the public breached Hampden security and chained themselves to a goalpost as pro-Palestine protests took place outside the stadium.

A decision to stage the Euro 2025 qualifier behind closed doors was taken following intelligence over planned disruptions in protest at Israel’s ongoing offensive on Gaza.

With hundreds gathered outside with Palestine flags, it emerged just before the scheduled kick-off time of 7.05pm that somebody had managed to access the arena and padlock themselves to a goalpost using a heavy-looking chain around their neck.

The protester, who was wearing a ‘Red Card For Israel’ T-shirt, was eventually removed and the situation brought under control by the authorities before the players emerged for a second warm-up and the game started at 7.36pm.

Campaigners and charities including Show Israel the Red Card and Scottish Friends of Palestine held a protest outside the stadium on Friday calling for an immediate ceasefire.

They also hit out at the Scottish Football Association’s decision to allow the game to go ahead, describing it as an attempt to “sportwash” Israel.

Demonstrators held small replica coffins and spread a banner which read “Ceasefire Now” on the ground outside Hampden.

The SFA said previously: “Due to updated intelligence and following extensive security consultations with all key parties, the Scottish FA regrets to confirm that the forthcoming qualifier between Scotland and Israel at Hampden Park on May 31 will now be played behind closed doors.

“The stadium operations team were alerted to the potential for planned disruptions to the match and as a consequence we have no option but to play the match without supporters in attendance.”

Scotland ran out 4-1 winners in the match. The two sides meet again behind closed doors in Budapest on Tuesday.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!