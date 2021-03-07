France winger to undergo surgery and miss Six Nations

Gabin Villiere in action for France against Ireland in the Six Nations.

FRANCE WINGER GABIN Villiere will miss the last three rounds of the Six Nations after injuring a hand playing in the Top 14, his club Toulon said on Sunday.

Toulon said Villiere would undergo surgery later Sunday and be out for at least six weeks.

He sustained the injury as Toulon beat Racing 92 25-21 on Saturday evening. Villiere scored his team’s only try after 14 minutes and completed the match.

Villiere started both games as France opened the Six Nations with victories over Italy and Ireland.

He will miss the visit to England on March 13 and the home game against leaders Wales on March 20 as well as the home game against Scotland, postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp. Villiere was one of the players to test positive.

