BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Sunday 7 March 2021
Advertisement

France winger to undergo surgery and miss Six Nations

Villiere sustained the injury as Toulon beat Racing 92.

By AFP Sunday 7 Mar 2021, 12:26 PM
21 minutes ago 443 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5374324
Gabin Villiere in action for France against Ireland in the Six Nations.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Gabin Villiere in action for France against Ireland in the Six Nations.
Gabin Villiere in action for France against Ireland in the Six Nations.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRANCE WINGER GABIN Villiere will miss the last three rounds of the Six Nations after injuring a hand playing in the Top 14, his club Toulon said on Sunday.

Toulon said Villiere would undergo surgery later Sunday and be out for at least six weeks.

He sustained the injury as Toulon beat Racing 92 25-21 on Saturday evening. Villiere scored his team’s only try after 14 minutes and completed the match.

Villiere started both games as France opened the Six Nations with victories over Italy and Ireland.

He will miss the visit to England on March 13 and the home game against leaders Wales on March 20 as well as the home game against Scotland, postponed after a coronavirus outbreak in the French camp. Villiere was one of the players to test positive.

© – AFP, 2021

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie