Matthieu Jalibert was Man of the Match against Wales last week. Alamy Stock Photo
France out-half Jalibert ruled out of Italy clash

Toulon’s Gael Drean called up for first Test as Fabien Galthie forced into positional switches.
10.17pm, 21 Feb 2026

FRANCE OUT-HALF Matthieu Jalibert, who started their first two matches of the Six Nations, has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Italy in Lille, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Saturday.

He is expected to be back for the match against Scotland on 7 March at Murrayfield.

“A slight discomfort in my calf forced me to withdraw from tomorrow’s match,” the Bordeaux-Begles fly-half said in a social media post.

Jalibert, who was handed his chance because of injury to Romain Ntamack, also missed France’s three November Tests last year due to a muscle injury in his left thigh.

Toulouse’s Thomas Ramos, initially slated to start at full-back, will move to fly-half, a position he has filled numerous times before.

Winger Theo Attissogbe, who has scored three tries in the wins over Ireland and Wales, switches to the number 15 jersey with Toulon’s Gael Drean called up for his first Test.

The 25-year-old was plucked from amateur side Rennes in 2022 and has scored 36 tries in 63 appearances for Toulon, including 12 in 14 matches in all competitions this season.

France (15-1)

Theo Attissogbe; Gael Drean, Emilien Gailleton, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Thomas Ramos, Antoine Dupont (capt); Anthony Jelonch, Oscar Jegou, Francois Cros; Emmanuel Meafou, Thibaud Flament; Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Jean-Baptiste Gros.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Georges-Henri Colombe, Charles Ollivon, Mickael Guillard, Lenni Nouchi, Baptiste Serin, Pierre-Louis Barassi.

– © AFP 2026

