Bielle-Biarrey makes history as France earn convincing win over Italy

LOUIS BIELLE-BIARREY scored a try in a record eighth consecutive Six Nations match as champions France held off a spirited Italy 33-8 in Lille on Sunday.

Further scores from Emmanuel Meafou, Thomas Ramos, debutant Gael Drean and Emilien Gailleton gave France a third straight bonus point victory in this season’s tournament.

