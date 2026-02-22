More Stories
France’s Louis Bielle-Biarrey (file pic). Alamy Stock Photo
Bielle-Biarrey makes history as France earn convincing win over Italy

The Bordeaux Bègles star scored a try in a record eighth consecutive Six Nations match.
5.19pm, 22 Feb 2026

France 33

Italy 8

LOUIS BIELLE-BIARREY scored a try in a record eighth consecutive Six Nations match as champions France held off a spirited Italy 33-8 in Lille on Sunday.

Further scores from Emmanuel Meafou, Thomas Ramos, debutant Gael Drean and Emilien Gailleton gave France a third straight bonus point victory in this season’s tournament.

More to follow

