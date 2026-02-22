The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Bielle-Biarrey makes history as France earn convincing win over Italy
France 33
Italy 8
LOUIS BIELLE-BIARREY scored a try in a record eighth consecutive Six Nations match as champions France held off a spirited Italy 33-8 in Lille on Sunday.
Further scores from Emmanuel Meafou, Thomas Ramos, debutant Gael Drean and Emilien Gailleton gave France a third straight bonus point victory in this season’s tournament.
More to follow
