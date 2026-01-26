More Stories
Alexandre Roumat of Toulouse. Alamy Stock Photo
France call up Roumat and Colombe after injuries to La Rochelle pair

Paul Boudehent and Uini Atonio have been ruled out.
12.37pm, 26 Jan 2026
5

FRANCE CALLED UP Toulouse forwards Alexandre Roumat and Georges-Henri Colombe to their Six Nations squad on Monday after La Rochelle pair Paul Boudehent and Uini Atonio were injured on Sunday.

France play Ireland in their Six Nations opener on Thursday 5 February. New Zealand-born prop Atonio, 35, pulled out of La Rochelle’s trip to Clermont during the warm-up, seemingly suffering from a chest problem.

He only made his return to the La Rochelle team in December after six months out with a hamstring issue.

He has been replaced by his former La Rochelle teammate Colombe, 27, who joined Toulouse in the summer.

Colombe, who scored a try in Top 14 leaders Toulouse’s 59-22 thrashing of second-placed Pau on Saturday, has not played for France since July’s tour to New Zealand.

He injured his knee in November and only made his return just over a week ago in Toulouse’s Champions Cup victory over Sale.

paul-boudehent-of-france-during-the-autumn-nations-series-2025-rugby-union-match-between-france-and-south-africa-on-8-november-2025-at-stade-de-france-in-saint-denis-near-paris-france Paul Boudehent. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Boudehent, 26, who can play at lock or in the back row, was taken off at half-time for La Rochelle, suffering with a neck problem.

The selection of Colombe and Roumat, 28, who also plays either at lock or in the back row, means that there are 14 Toulouse players in France coach Fabien Galthie’s initial 42-man preparation squad.

That group will be cut to 28 players on Wednesday, with the other 14 released back to their clubs to play in the Top 14 at the weekend.

– © AFP 2026

