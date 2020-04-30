This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 April, 2020
French rugby bosses agree to cancel season, aim to start 20/21 in September

Covid-19 has ended France’s top division after 17 rounds.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 30 Apr 2020, 12:30 PM
15 minutes ago 230 Views 3 Comments
Lyon players after their close-fought clash with Leinster.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

FRANCE’S RUGBY COMPETITION organisers the LNR today announced that the Top14 2019/20 season will not be resumed.

Club presidents spoke last night and agreed to abandon plans to restart the season, instead focusing on beginning the 2020/21 season fresh in September.

After 17 rounds of fixtures, Bordeaux had led the Top14 with Lyon occupying second in the table.

“After consultation with the presidents of Top 14 and PRO D2 clubs,” said a statement from the LNR today.

“The Board will propose to the LNR Management Committee not to follow up on having playoffs at the end of August to close the 2019-2020 season, to pronounce the end of this 2019-2020 season and to focus on the organisation of the launch of the 2020-2021 editions of the two championships starting in September 2020.”

The management committee must meet to ratify the decision to cancel the season, but the move has cast further doubt on the viability of the European Rugby season.

Rugby was halted during the Six Nations and ahead of the Champions Cup quarter-finals, which was set to feature three French clubs; the all-French clash between Racing 92 and Clermont, plus Ulster’s trip to Toulouse.

