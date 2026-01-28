France boss Galthié cuts Six Nations panel to 28-man squad for Ireland clash

SKIPPER ANTOINE DUPONT heads 11 Toulouse players in a 28-man training squad for the Six Nations opener against Ireland, the French rugby federation announced Wednesday.

Toulouse will be unable to call on Dupont and the likes of Thomas Ramos, Julien Marchand, Anthony Jelonch, Emmanuel Meafou and Peato Mauvaka for this weekend’s Top 14 match against Bayonne as Fabien Galthie prepares the France team for the 5 February home match against Andy Farrell’s side.

Just two players in the squad, reduced from its initial number of 42, are uncapped: Toulon’s Gael Drean and Montpellier’s Lenni Nouchi.

Joshua Brennan – son of Trevor – did not make the trimmed down squad.

France squad

Forwards (16): Dorian Aldegheri, Hugo Auradou, Georges-Henri Colombe, Francois Cros, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mickael Guillard, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch, Maxime Lamothe, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Emmanuel Meafou, Regis Montagne, Rodrigue Neti, Lenni Nouchi, Charles Ollivon.

Backs (12): Theo Attissogbe, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Thibault Daubagna, Nicolas Depoortere, Gael Drean, Antoine Dupont, Kalvin Gourgues, Matthieu Jalibert, Yoram Moefana, Thomas Ramos, Baptiste Serin.

