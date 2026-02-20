France give starts to hulking locks Flament and Meafou against Italy

FRANCE HEAD COACH Fabien Galthié has recalled second row hulks Thibaud Flament and Emmanuel Meafou for Sunday’s Six Nations clash against Italy.

Galthié had lined up Mickael Guillard and Charles Ollivon in the second row of France’s first two tournament matches — thumping victories against Ireland and Wales — but has opted for a bit more bulk against the Azzurri’s hefty pack.

Both Guillard and Ollivon, who will start on the bench, play more commonly in the back row rather than the engine room and are more mobile than Flament and Meafou, who play together for club side Toulouse.

“In the pack there are players who play together in their clubs,” said Galthié, in reference to six of the eight forwards playing for Toulouse.

“The scrum is subtle, it’s about feelings, connections — it’s about precision.

“Italy have shown a collective strength, a collective ability in the scrum,” he added.

“We expect a huge challenge there.”

Flament missed France’s opening 36-14 victory over Ireland as he was accompanying his wife in her fertility treatment but returned to start on the bench alongside Meafou against Wales.

The 28-year-old is a lineout specialist.

“We’re also maintaining our balance with this structure,” added Galthié, with reference to the two lock pairings being complementary because in each there is one player with a stronger running game while the other is more effective in the line-out.

New Zealand-born and Australia-raised Meafou, a powerful ball-carrier, made his debut for France in 2024 after qualifying on residency grounds, playing 13 times since then.

The 27-year-old had established himself as a regular starter at lock until the emergence of Guillard last year provided some competition.

Changing the two locks was also about bringing some freshness to the starting line-up and boosting competition, Galthié said.

“We have the opportunity to shake things up a bit without changing the strategy,” he said.

“These are two fresh players who have not played much.”

Galthié said that Guillard and Ollivon would make an impact coming off the bench later on.

“When I look at the beginning (of the match), I also look at the end, the balance between starters and finishers,” he said

The rest of the starting XV named on Friday remains the same as the team that romped to a 54-12 victory in Cardiff last weekend.

Thus, Pau centre pair Emilien Gailleton and Fabien Brau-Boirie — try-scorers against Wales — retain their places with Bordeaux-Begles duo Nicolas Depoortere and Yoram Moefana still sidelined.

Brau-Boirie, 20, made his debut against Wales.

On the bench, hooker Peato Mauvaka comes in for Maxime Lamothe, prop Georges-Henri Colombe replaces Regis Montagne and centre Pierre-Louis Barassi is given the nod over Noah Nene.

It means that the three front-row replacements — which includes prop Rodrigue Neti — all play for Toulouse.

“They are also used to working together, which counts,” said Galthie.

There are 12 Toulouse players, including captain Antoine Dupont, amongst the matchday 23.

France (v Italy)

Thomas Ramos; Theo Attissogbe, Emilien Gailleton, Fabien Brau-Boirie, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (capt); Jean-Baptiste Gros, Julien Marchand, Dorian Aldegheri; Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou; Francois Cros, Oscar Jegou, Anthony Jelonch.

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Rodrigue Neti, Georges-Henri Colombe, Charles Ollivon, Mickael Guillard, Lenni Nouchi, Baptiste Serin, Pierre-Louis Barassi.

– © AFP 2026