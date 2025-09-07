France outclass South Africa to set up Ireland quarter-final

FRANCE SECURED A comprehensive 57-10 victory over South Africa today in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The result means the French top pool D and will face Ireland in Sunday’s quarter-final.

The Springboks, who had already qualified, face world champions New Zealand in their last-eight encounter on Saturday.

The other two quarter-finals had been confirmed on Saturday, with tournament favourites England — having equalled their own record of 30 straight wins — now playing Scotland, and world number twos Canada up against Australia.

France, so long England’s closest challengers in European women’s rugby, dominated the opening quarter in Northampton, with tries from full-back Emilie Boulard and centre Gabrielle Vernier.

But it was an upgraded red card for a head-on-head tackle by South Africa centre Chumisa Qawe, which ultimately turned the match France’s way.

French forwards Charlotte Escudero and Agathe Gerin powered over for tries while the Springboks were a player down, before Boulard grabbed her second.

France wing Joanna Grisez scored twice, with Annaelle Deshaye and Alexandra Chambon also crossing South Africa’s line before Springbok scrum-half Nadine Roos scored a try with the last play of the game.

“Our objective was to finish first and we did it,” said impressive France scrum-half Pauline Bourdon Sansus.

She added: “We still have a bit of tweaking to do, but we’ll be at our best for next week against Ireland.”

South Africa coach Swys de Bruin accepted his team had been outclassed.

“Man, that’s a big stage,” he said. “They (France) are a very strong side, their set-piece is immaculate — they taught us a lesson there today.

“But what I loved: we never stopped fighting, right to the end, and the crowd was behind us.”

Earlier in Pool C, Japan bid farewell to this World Cup by overturning a nine-point deficit at half-time to beat Spain 29-21 in York.

In another match between two previously winless sides at the tournament, Italy hammered Brazil, the first South American team to compete at a Women’s Rugby World Cup, 64-3.

Le Azzurre ran in 12 tries, six in each half, with Francesca Granzotto and Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi both scoring hat-tricks.

