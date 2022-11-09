Membership : Access or Sign Up
Varane and Giroud included in French World Cup squad

The champions selection is stacked with talent, but their midfield options have been depleted by injury.

49 minutes ago 1,497 Views 0 Comments
Raphael Varane.
Image: David Niviere/ABACAPRESS.COM

FRANCE COACH DIDIER Deschamps included Raphael Varane in his World Cup squad despite the defender’s recent injury problems, while in-form striker Olivier Giroud was also called up.

Deschamps selected 25 of a possible 26 players for the tournament in Qatar, where France will attempt to become the first team to defend their World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

Eleven members of the 2018 title-winning squad return, including captain Hugo Lloris and reserve goalkeeper Steve Mandanda, along with Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

Karim Benzema, who has missed a series of games for Real Madrid this season because of injury, is set for his first World Cup appearance since 2014.

Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Presnel Kimpembe was picked despite thigh and Achilles problems that have limited him to five appearances since the start of September. 

Also included a duo of young Premier League defenders: William Saliba of Arsenal and Liverpool’s Ibrahim Konate. 

As expected, midfield duo N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba are not included because of injury. 

France World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur, Steve Mandanda (Rennes), Alphonse Areola (West Ham United)

Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Bayern Munich), Theo Hernandez (AC Milan), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool), Jules Kounde (Barcelona), Benjamin Pavard (Bayern Munich), William Saliba (Arsenal), Raphael Varane (Manchester United), Dayot Upamecano (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid), Youssouf Fofana (Monaco), Matteo Guendouzi (Marseille), Adrien Rabiot (Juventus), Aurelien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) Jordan Veretout (Marseille)

Forwards: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Kingsley Coman (Bayern Munich), Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona), Olivier Giroud (AC Milan), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

