French coach Fabien Galthie. Dave Winter/INPHO
France set to face New Zealand with second-string squad

Fabien Galthie will be able to select who he wishes for the second round game with Australia.
8.22am, 20 Jan 2026

FRANCE ARE SET to be without a host of their first-choice players for their Nations Championship opener with New Zealand, after the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and the French rugby league (LNR) announced an agreement on Tuesday.

Fabien Galthie’s Les Bleus face the All Blacks in Christchurch on 4 July but the head coach will be unable to select individuals involved in the French Top 14 final, held a week earlier in Paris.

Galthie will then be able to select who he wishes for the second round game with Australia but will have to reach a case-by-case agreement with clubs.

Antoine Dupont’s Toulouse lead the table after 14 rounds of the regular season with the likes of Louis Bielle-Biarrey’s Bordeaux-Begles, Pau and Stade Francais also contenders to reach the decider on 27 June.

Former France captain Galthie also took a second-string side to face the All Blacks last season, suffering the three-Test series whitewash.

The FFR and the LNR, who run the Top 14, said the player release deal will run until 2031 and is set to be ratified at both bodies’ annual meetings on 4 February.

“It’s the right compromise to be able to have the best league in the world and the France national team in a position to win a Rugby World Cup,” the two said.

“It’s a principle of intelligence and co-operation between the France coaches and the club coaches,” they added.

Galthie will be able to name squads of 42 players for each tournament, including the upcoming Six Nations, but with new restrictions including a maximum amount of individuals from one club in his extended set-up.

France begin the defence of their Six Nations title on 5 February.

– © AFP 2026 

