Francesco Molinari at the US Open. Alamy Stock Photo
Watch: Franceso Molinari hits stunning hole-in-one to make US Open cut

Molinari was seven over par on the ninth tee but holed his seven-iron tee shot for an eagle
1.26pm, 15 Jun 2024
FRANCESCO MOLINARI MADE the halfway cut in the US Open in barely-believable fashion thanks to a hole-in-one on his final hole of round two at Pinehurst.

Molinari was seven over par on the ninth tee but holed his seven-iron tee shot for an eagle to improve to five over and make the cut on the mark.

“I think from where we were standing it looked like it just carried the bunker, plus the greens are getting firm, so it was the ideal shot,” the former Open champion said.

“Then it started tracking, was going to break left to right at the hole, and we were joking with Serg (Sergio Garcia) and how it looked on a great line the whole way, but what are the chances really?

“I don’t even know what to say. Just incredible.

“I had just bogeyed eight. I was hoping I was able to par eight and then having to make a two at nine, with that flag if you hit a good shot you can get it within birdie range.

“I dropped a shot at eight but then yes, standing on the ninth tee it was just put a good swing on it and see what happens. But the chances are incredibly small, so I don’t know what to say.”

Press Association
