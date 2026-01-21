Connacht confirm signing of loosehead Francois van Wyk from Bath

CONNACHT HAVE CONFIRMED the signing of experienced loosehead prop Francois van Wyk from Bath from the start of next season.

The 34-year-old South African has made over 100 appearances in English top-flight rugby across nine seasons at Bath, Leicester and Northampton. Van Wyk featured 28 times for Bath last season, helping them to secure a Premiership title, and has remained an ever-present member of the matchday 23 this season.

Prior to his move to England, Van Wyk spent fours in Super Rugby, making 21 appearances for Australian side Western Force.

“I’m really looking forward to the move to Connacht in the summer,” Van Wyk said upon confirmation of his signing. “The opportunity of experiencing a new country, in a new league, is something that appeals to me at this stage of my career.

“From my discussions with everyone in Connacht I’m in no doubt that I can make a positive impact to the playing group and help bring success to the West of Ireland.”

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster added: “We’re confident Francois can be a real asset to the group next season. He’s an excellent scrummager, brings huge physicality whenever he plays, and comes with a wealth of experience at the highest level of northern-hemisphere rugby.

“He plays an important role in a very successful Bath team, and we’re looking forward to him bringing those learnings from across his career.”