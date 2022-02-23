Ulster announce signing of towering French-based Limerick lock

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of France-based Limerick-born lock Frank Bradshaw Ryan.

The 26-year-old will join the northern province this summer on a one-year deal, making the move from French Pro D2 side, USON Nevers.

Advertisement

𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗕𝗿𝗮𝗱𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘄 𝗥𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗶𝗴𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝗹𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿✍️



The 26-year-old Irish lock will join the Ulstermen this summer on a 1-year deal 💪



Full Story >> https://t.co/JSizkgN1Ix#SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/KMTenY4JW0 — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) February 23, 2022

Standing at “over 2m tall,” as per the signing announcement and “6’9, 120kg,” as quoted in reports, Bradshaw Ryan will to bolster the province’s second row.

“Known for his lineout skills and ability to carry, the Munster sub-Academy graduate and former Ireland U19s player will also bring the leadership skills he has honed over the last six years in France,” Ulster’s post added.

The ex-underage international is pleased with the switch, and excited to get stuck in.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

In action for Munster A in 2015. Source: James Crombie/INPHO