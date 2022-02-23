Ulster announce signing of towering French-based Limerick lock

ULSTER HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of France-based Limerick-born lock Frank Bradshaw Ryan.
The 26-year-old will join the northern province this summer on a one-year deal, making the move from French Pro D2 side, USON Nevers.
Standing at “over 2m tall,” as per the signing announcement and “6’9, 120kg,” as quoted in reports, Bradshaw Ryan will to bolster the province’s second row.
“Known for his lineout skills and ability to carry, the Munster sub-Academy graduate and former Ireland U19s player will also bring the leadership skills he has honed over the last six years in France,” Ulster’s post added.
The ex-underage international is pleased with the switch, and excited to get stuck in.
“I’m absolutely delighted to have signed for Ulster,” Bradshaw Ryan said. “It is a top club, based in a fantastic city. I love watching Ulster play at the moment, and they are playing a great brand of rugby – and it’s a style of rugby that I really enjoy playing.
“I can see with some of Ulster’s recent signings, together with the top young players coming through, that they are intent on achieving big things. After spending six seasons in France, I can’t wait to get over and get started as, with the set-up and coaches that Ulster have, I feel it’s a great place for me to keep learning and improving as a player.”
“Frank has worked hard in France over the last number of years to develop his game and will offer us something different at lock,” Head Coach Dan McFarland added.
“We look forward to welcoming him this summer and seeing what he can deliver both on and off the field for Ulster.”
