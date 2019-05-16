Lampard and Derby players belt out chant Leeds fans made up about them after play-off win

Lampard and Bielsa on the touchline last night. Source: Nick Potts

THERE’S BEEN PLENTY of needle between Derby County and Leeds United this season.

Back in January, Leeds were fined £200,000 after manager Marcelo Bielsa admitted sending a member of staff to secretly watch Derby train, in a fall-out that became known as ‘spygate’.

When the sides met in the Championship semi-final first leg last Saturday, Leeds fans were heard directing a chant at Rams boss Frank Lampard. Sang to the tune of Oasis classic ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, it goes:

All of the spies, Are hidden away, Just try not to worry, You’ll beat us some day, We beat you at home, We beat you away, Stop crying, Frank Lampard

Leeds claimed a 1-0 victory over the weekend, but, in a thoroughly-entertaining game at Elland Road last night, Derby booked their place in the final with Aston Villa thanks to a 4-2 win.

So naturally, ex-Chelsea midfielder Lampard and his squad celebrated by belting out that very song in the dressing room afterwards.

And Derby players were also seen making binocular gestures after the final whistle:

