Dublin: 3°C Monday 7 December 2020
Frank Lampard dismisses Jurgen Klopp claim that Chelsea are title favourites

The Blues are two points behind joint leaders Tottenham and Liverpool.

By Press Association Monday 7 Dec 2020, 4:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,094 Views 0 Comments
Flying high: Frank Lampard.
FRANK LAMPARD has shrugged off Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp installing Chelsea as Premier League title favourites.

Liverpool’s title defence has already been besieged by a hefty injury list, though Klopp’s second-placed Reds are level on points with leaders Tottenham.

Chelsea sit third and are now unbeaten in nine league games, with Klopp having hailed the Blues’ “unbelievable” squad strength when marking out Lampard’s men for glory.

Stamford Bridge boss Lampard was quick to shake off Klopp’s tip however, insisting his third-place Blues remain a work in progress after their £220million summer recruitment drive.

“I’m not sure anyone actually really went for it,” said Lampard, of Klopp making Chelsea favourites for the title.

“I think Liverpool and Manchester City seem to be pretty much everyone’s favourites, when they perform the way they have in the last three years, building up the squads they have over the last few years. Quite rightly so.

“Even with injuries you look at Liverpool’s squad, the team they put out last night (against Wolves), they cope with those injuries. They have a big squad and most teams in the Premier League do.

“Tottenham are in the equation, so are Manchester United and so are others at this point. It’s very tight.”

Asked if Klopp’s assertion was a straight case of mind games, Lampard said: “I don’t know, but he can have his opinion.

“I think it’s pretty clear where we are. We’re in good form at the moment, but as I keep saying we have players who have come in, some younger players and players that have just come into the Premier League.

“Teams like City and Liverpool have had a lot of success with very established players in positions who have been performing at a really high level in the Premier league.

“So we are trying to get there and reach that, and that takes a lot of consistency over the months ahead.”

