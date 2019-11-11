Frankfurt defender sent off for barging over opposition manager

Christian Streich pictured on the ground after being pushed over by David Abraham.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT’S Bundesliga clash with Freiburg on Sunday ended in scenes of bedlam when Frankfurt defender and captain David Abraham was sent off for barging over opposition manager Christian Streich.

The incident happened as the game entered stoppage-time with the home side Freiburg holding a slender 1-0 lead.

The ball went out of play near the home dugout and Abraham went chasing after the ball in order to restart play as quickly as possible.

In running after the ball, Abraham also barged into Streich and left the 54-year-old coach flat out on the floor.

The match finished 1-0 to Freiburg.