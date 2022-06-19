Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 19 June 2022
Advertisement

'I shinned it - it dropped over the bar like a dead duck' - Burns describes his winning kick

The replacement out-half was the unlikely hero for Leicester yesterday as they claimed their first Premiership title in nine years.

By Press Association Sunday 19 Jun 2022, 11:24 AM
7 minutes ago 248 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5794495
Image: PA
Image: PA

FREDDIE BURNS SAID playing rugby in Japan had made him fall back in love with rugby after his last-ditch drop-goal won the Premiership final for Leicester.

The Tigers were level with Saracens at Twickenham on Saturday when, with just 22 seconds left of normal time, replacement fly-half Burns landed a drop-goal to secure a 15-12 victory that gave Leicester their 11th English title but first since 2013.

The 32-year-old was only on the field after George Ford limped off midway through the first half with an ankle injury.

Leicester scored the only two tries of the match, with South African back-row forwards Hanro Liebenberg and Jasper Wiese crossing during a 10-minute spell in the first half where Saracens were a man down after scrum-half Aled Davies was yellow-carded for a shoulder challenge to the head of Tigers hooker Julian Montoya.

Burns, however, failed to convert Wiese’s try and also missed with a penalty attempt early in a second half where the boot of England’s Owen Farrell allowed Saracens to erase a 12-6 half-time deficit. But he still made sure of the drop-goal.

“It was one of those where I was ecstatic to get it over. I managed to shin it over, it was like a dead duck going over but I don’t care, it went through!” said Burns, who is a brother of Ireland and Ulster out-half, Billy Burns.

“A few years ago I made a fool of myself celebrating too early (for Bath in 2018) and I didn’t want it to happen again so I tried to get the boys on it and luckily enough we cleared up that restart.”

Only a year ago the much-travelled Burns had signed to play for Japanese second-tier club Toyota Jido Shokki before he was summoned back for a second spell with Leicester by coach Steve Borthwick.

“Japan was the best thing that happened to me,” said Burns.  ”It allowed me to fall back in love with the game and check my ego.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“To have this moment with a group of players who I couldn’t love any more is special.”

Two years ago, five-time Premiership champions Saracens were relegated from the top-flight after being hit with a 105-point deduction for breaches of salary cap rules.

Had it not been for that huge penalty, Leicester, the English club game’s dominant force for much of the 1990s and 2000s, would have been demoted to the Championship instead.

But under former England captain Borthwick, who started his coaching career while a player at Saracens, the Tigers led this season’s Premiership from start to finish.

“Congratulations to Leicester, they have had a phenomenal season and been top of the league all year,” said Saracens supremo Mark McCall. “They were the better team and deserved to win the match.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie