Monday 30 December, 2019
Browns head coach pays the price as another losing season ends with defeat to lowly Bengals

Cleveland have parted company with Freddie Kitchens.

By AFP Monday 30 Dec 2019, 9:59 AM
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield during the game against Cincinnati Bengals.
Image: Ian Johnson
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield during the game against Cincinnati Bengals.
Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield during the game against Cincinnati Bengals.
Image: Ian Johnson

THE CLEVELAND BROWNS wasted no time in sending head coach Freddie Kitchens packing, announcing he’d been fired after the team’s NFL season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Kitchens was at the helm for just one season, presiding over a 6-10 campaign that saw the Browns miss the playoffs for an 18th straight season.

“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organisation but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach,” Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslem said in a statement.

“Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed.”

Hours earlier Kitchens had spoken to reporters in the wake of the Browns’ 33-23 loss to the Bengals — an NFC North division rival that had won just one prior game this season.

“What I’m going to do is do my job until they tell me not to,” said Kitchens, who arrived in Cleveland last year as a running backs coach and became offensive coordinator after head coach Hue Jackson was sacked midway through the season.

Kitchens’ success last season calling plays for young rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield helped earn him the head coaching job for this season. But Mayfield struggled this year and the Browns battled a welter of disciplinary issues.

Cleveland haven’t made the playoffs in 17 years and haven’t finished with a winning record in 12. They are now looking for their 12th coach since returning to the league in 1999.

© – AFP, 2019

AFP

