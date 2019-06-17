This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 17 June, 2019
Freddie Ljungberg becomes Arsenal assistant manager in coaching shake-up

Steve Bould has been reassigned elsewhere.

By Gavin Cooney Monday 17 Jun 2019, 2:46 PM
File photo of Freddie Ljungberg.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

ARSENAL TODAY PROMOTED former player Freddie Ljungberg to the role of assistant first-team coach. 

In a shake-up to the club’s coaching structure, Ljungberg has effectively swapped roles with Steve Bould – he will now assist Unai Emery, while Bould will take charge of the U23s. 

Bould has been coaching Arsenal youth teams since 2001, and in May 2012 became assistant to Arsene Wenger following the retirement of Pat Rice. 

Arsenal say this shake-up is part of a process to make it easier for academy players to break through into the first-team, and part of Ljungberg’s new job description is to focus on young players involved in the first team. 

Bould, meanwhile, will work with the U23s and liase with Ljungberg on transitioning academy players to the first-team. 

“I’m really excited by this opportunity to continue helping develop and work with some of the great young players we have coming through in the first-team environment and to work alongside Unai and his coaching team to help Arsenal win trophies”, Ljungerg told Arsenal.com.

“I’m looking forward to working in this new structure and to pass on my experience and knowledge about what is needed to succeed at this level.”

